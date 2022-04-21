ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll Workers Needed for June 7 Gubernatorial Primary

By Tracy DeFore
countynewscenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Registrar of Voters is seeking poll workers for the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election. Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can serve their community while earning $15 per hour. With the introduction of the Voter’s Choice Act, voter centers replace traditional polling places. Vote centers...

www.countynewscenter.com

