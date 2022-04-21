ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit invites public to enjoy 2 million daffodils blooming in the city

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Obz8C_0fGD3Yi500

The City of Detroit is welcoming spring by inviting people to enjoy the 2 million blooming daffodils across the city.

Check out a gallery of pictures provided by the city

Over the past several years, the city has planted 1.4 million yellow daffodils across the city, with Daffodils4Detroit planting another 600,000 bulbs on Belle Isle. The next two weeks are expected to be the peak for them blooming this year.

According to the city, some of the best areas to see the daffodils are:

  1. The foot of the Belle Isle Bridge and Gabriel Richard Park
  2. Arden Park, Boston, Chicago Boulevards and Edison Street in the Boston-Edison neighborhood
  3. Rosa Parks North of West Grand Boulevard, including Gordon Park at Rosa Parks and Clairmount
  4. Palmer Greenway (Southbound Woodward Avenue, north of 7 mile north near Palmer Park and the Palmer Woods neighborhood)
  5. Larned from I-375 to Mt. Elliott, just east of downtown
  6. Oakman Boulevard in the Aviation Subdivision
  7. Nardin Park

You can see the full map below:

The effort is part of Mayor Mike Duggan's push to shift Detroit from blight to beauty.

The city is expected to add another 500,000 bulbs this year. They will be planted during a 20-day window in October and November.

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Yacht Club opens time capsule after a century

On April 22, 1922, members of the Detroit Yacht Club laid a cornerstone on their clubhouse and placed a time capsule right below it. Exactly 100 years later — to the hour — current members temporarily lifted the cornerstone and opened the time capsule.  Rows of boats set a backdrop on the gloomy and overcast Friday afternoon as club...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Green Pharm opens newest recreational dispensary in Hazel Park

A new recreational marijuana dispensary opened in Hazel Park this week, offering a large selection of flower, edibles, and concentrates. Green Pharm is the eighth recreational dispensary to open in Hazel Park. The store is located at 815 W. Nine Mile Rd. Owned by Green Pharm Cannabis, the dispensary is...
HAZEL PARK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Boston Township, MI
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
Richard Park
Person
Rosa Parks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Riverwalk once again named best in the nation

DETROIT – USA Today announced Friday that the Detroit Riverwalk is the best Riverwalk in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Motor City’s riverwalk has been recognized as No. 1. “This honor is also very exciting because we are being recognized as...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daffodils#Belle Isle#Chicago Boulevards
MetroTimes

Oak Park artist recycles trash into cute characters

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure. Well, at least that’s the case for Dale Teachout, an Oak Park artist. The 65-year-old sees art in any and everything. He has been repurposing recyclable materials into art for more than 20 years, making assemblages of found recycled materials.
OAK PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

This live music joint in Detroit’s Corktown is a secret vegan haven

Whether you crave a juicy chargrilled burger, or a sandwich of the vegan variety, PJ’s Lager House in Corktown has something to suit everyone’s diet. Perhaps the best part is that you can enjoy it while listening to some live music. Music has always been a passion for...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Courtland Center Mall in Burton Looks Like a Ghost Town Movie Set

Malls in America seem like they are dying a slow death and Courtland Center in Burton, MI is no exception. It has been several years since I have actually gone out to go shopping. Even before COVID closed many things down, I mainly did my shopping online. So last week I decided to go out and see what the malls in the area are looking like, and I won't lie and say that what I found was not depressing.
BURTON, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy