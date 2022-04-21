ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Sacred Heart Convent to hold art, architecture tour

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Sacred Heart Convent will have a Sacred Art and Architecture tour, exhibit and presentation starting at 6 p.m. May 9 at the convent in Springfield. (Robert Kneschke / EyeEm)

Sacred Heart Convent will have a Sacred Art and Architecture tour, exhibit and presentation starting at 6 p.m. May 9 at the convent at 1237 W. Monroe St. in Springfield.

The event is part of the Liturgical Arts Festival of Springfield, which is May 6-15.

The event will feature an hour-long self-guided tour of Sacred Heart Convent Chapel at 6 p.m., then an exhibit demonstrating parallel use of color, light and glass in other religious traditions. From 7 to 8 p.m., there will be a presentation on the art and architecture of the chapel by Anthony Rubano.

To register, go to springfieldop.org/LAFS. COVID-19 screenings and masks will be also required but not provided.

