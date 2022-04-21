ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Tobacco, MD

Commercial Vehicle Fire Under Investigation In Port Tobacco

By Site Coordinator
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT TOBACCO, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of a commercial vehicle fire yesterday. At approximately 6:15 a.m.,...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Salisbury Woman Killed in Pocomoke City Crash

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Pocomoke City. Maryland State Police said it happened shortly after 8 a.m. on southbound Route 13 at Dividing Creek Road, when a car rear-ended a dump truck. The car's driver, identified as 44-year-old Melissa Dean, of Salisbury, died on the scene.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WGAL

Cause of Lancaster County fire under investigation

Crews battled a house fire in Lancaster County early Sunday. The fire was in the 2300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers say there was heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home when crews arrived just before 3 a.m. The fire quickly...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WJHL

Limestone fire destroys 3 trailers, 2 vehicles

Editor’s note: A spokesperson with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office relayed to News Channel 11 that the fire was under investigation by the TBI; however, the TBI assisted during the incident. The TBI said that its fire investigators regularly assist agencies across the state. LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire in Limestone closed all lanes […]
LIMESTONE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Port Tobacco, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Vehicle Fire#Asphalt Roller#Triangle Asphalt Services#Southern Regional Office
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation near Pembroke. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators are at the scene of a “deceased male” at the 8800 block of NC 72 West. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Crash After Tractor-Trailer Runs Red Light In Abingdon

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood. Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said. A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road. No charges have been filed at this time.  Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges. (Photo via Joppa-Magnolia VFC)  
ABINGDON, MD
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Man found dead during welfare check in Maryland

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — At around 12:35 p.m. the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) went on a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place. When they arrived they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a tweet from PGPD’s official Twitter. […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
WSLS

Abandoned boats are piling up on Virginia’s waters

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In South Baltimore Apartment Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Saturday found a man who had been shot in the head inside of an apartment in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Pontiac Street to investigate a report of a dead body in an apartment around 3:40 p.m., police said.  When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on a bed, according to authorities. A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the man dead. Anyone with information about this crime should contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man, 36, Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash On NJ Turnpike, State Police Say

A 36-year-old Maryland man was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on the New Jersey Turnpike before dawn Thursday, state police confirmed. Franklin S. Parker was heading northbound when the trailer entered the left shoulder and hit the left guardrail, flipped, and struck a concrete bridge support on the outer roadway near milepost 63.4 in Robbinsville just before 3:45 a.m., NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
EDEN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy