Los Angeles, CA

Northern California tourists kidnapped at gunpoint inside Airbnb, robbed of items worth $70,000, police say

By Joshua Bote
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fyd7n_0fGD301s00
A stock photo of downtown Los Angeles. (LPETTET/Getty Images)

A group of Northern California tourists was kidnapped and robbed of $70,000 worth of designer apparel and jewelry, Los Angeles police said.

The incident took place Wednesday morning when three armed men allegedly followed four people from a restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood to their Airbnb in the affluent Coldwater Canyon area.

Los Angeles police Det. Chris Marsden told KABC that the men — one holding a rifle and the others armed with shotguns — trailed the tourists all the way to their homes and held them up at gunpoint, forcing them “to give over their jewelry.” The alleged kidnapping took place at around 1:30 p.m, an LAPD spokesperson told SFGATE.

“They were also forced inside the home, which is very alarming,” Marsden added.

The suspects then allegedly ordered the victims to lay down inside the residence while they ransacked the home, taking more jewelry, designer handbags and clothes before they left.

The victims were reportedly aware that they were being trailed on their way home, going so far as to pass by the house to lead the suspects off their trail, KABC reported. They believed they had avoided the suspects before the incident.

An LAPD spokesperson did not provide further comment to SFGATE.

Comments / 84

John Reese
3d ago

If you Know someone is following use counter measures, call the cops and explain to the dispatcher why you believe someone tracking you. . Do not panic stay focused remember your vehicle can run over curbs , do not allow yourself if possible to get blocked in. Your vehicle can be used as a weapon if needed and if you are willing.The willing aprt is hard for some people.

Reply(2)
46
LongSummerDays
3d ago

Yep, we had friends and relatives that visited last year, they all were robbed or assaulted in California. I was wondering what are the odds of that unless crime is really rampant in this criminal sanctuary state. In less than a decade democrats destroyed my state.

Reply(17)
39
okie dokie
3d ago

At 1:30 pm?? Broad daylight? How can something like this happen? Brandishing Rifle and shotguns? Nobody witnessed this? They didn’t hurt or kill them? I’d say they are very lucky tourists. Especially for not calling the police after being followed. Very lucky.

Reply(6)
13
