Honoring Earth Medicines

It’s Earth Month, one of my favorite times of year as an environmentalist. But I am also well aware that the environmental movement has not always made space for people like me. Which is why through my work as an author and an activist, I strive to infuse this time of year with diversity so that it can be a true celebration inclusive of all the world’s people. And I believe the first step toward building a more equitable future for the movement is understanding the origins of the global event.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO