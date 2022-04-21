Honoring Earth Medicines

Cheddar Climate marks Earth Day by looking at the steps that businesses, cities, and communities are taking to protect the planet. From President Biden setting ambitious environmental goals to protecting the nation's biggest cities from climate change, innovating technology that will help the world get on a path to a net-zero emissions future, and encouraging the next generation to join the fight, Cheddar News explores what these actions mean for the Earth today and for generations to come, and how everyone can be a small part of the solution.
