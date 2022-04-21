State parks recognized for going green ahead of Earth Day

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials announced on Sunday that the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) would reopen after it was closed over two years ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.The decision to reopen on Monday, April 25 comes a week after a court ruling barred the Transportation Security Administration from enforcing a policy that required masks to be worn on public transit and at transportation hubs. The center was partially reopened to allow ticket sales in January 2022.The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) said that the DDTC will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. Visits will be limited to 45 minutes to allow for train arrivals. The lobby, restrooms, and vending areas will all be available to passengers. More information about the DDTC can be found on the DCTA's website.

DENTON, TX ・ 44 MINUTES AGO