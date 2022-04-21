ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Multifamily Report – March 2022

By Laura Calugar
Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, the city's performance mostly mirrored national averages. Confronted with a stagnating demographic trend and an aging population, Baltimore’s rental market continued to slowly move forward in its recovery. Through January, Baltimore rates rose only 0.1 percent on a trailing three-month basis and 12.3...

TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
The Baltimore Sun

This tax break costs Baltimore taxpayers millions each year. The city wants to make it bigger.

The city of Baltimore wants to renew and expand an expiring tax break for developers and businesses that costs tens of millions of dollars annually. A quarter of Baltimore — about 13,500 acres — is considered within an “enterprise zone,” meaning that developments and businesses in those areas are eligible for certain tax breaks from the city and state. The tax breaks hinge on improvements to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Johns Hopkins
CBS Baltimore

From Seed To Sale: Curio Wellness Is Cornering Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Market

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In early April, Maryland lawmakers voted to let voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in November.  Currently 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, have fully legalized marijuana. In Maryland, possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana is a civil violation that carries a fine of up to $100 for a first offense. But Maryland also has about 150,000 registered cannabis patients. Medical cannabis has grown into a $600-million-a-year industry in Maryland since the first pre-rolled joint was sold legally in 2017.  And, as more Marylanders become registered to purchase cannabis, the medical cannabis industry becomes...
MARYLAND STATE
#The Howard Street Tunnel
Augusta Free Press

Virginia employers added 182K jobs: More than 313K job openings

Virginia employers hired 182,000 workers in February while reporting 313,000 job openings. This is according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ February 2022 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. JOLTS data provides information on all pieces that go into the net change in the number of jobs. These components include job openings, hires, layoffs, voluntary quits, and other job separations (which includes retirements and worker deaths).
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland Reporter

Rent Prices in Maryland Continue to Rise

Rent prices in Maryland are continuing to rise, and this is causing issues throughout the state and beyond. Though it might seem like something that is likely to happen simply because the cost of living is also rising, it is also vital that renters look into the causes of such a rent hike.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

California Developer Vivo Living Acquires Hotel Complex In Baltimore, Plans To Turn Towers Into Apartments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A California developer has acquired a downtown complex with two former hotel towers and plans to convert the buildings into housing. Vivo Living, which specializes in redeveloping old hotels, purchased the complex in the 100 block of W. Fayette St., including more than 700 units. The towers most recently were home to the Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor and the Holiday Inn Baltimore-Inner Harbor. The complex will retain some of the amenities from its past life as a hotel, such as lounges, meeting areas, fitness centers and a pool. “Some renters in Baltimore are spending 50% of their income on rent. Vivo Living offers naturally occurring affordable rents in a newly renovated high-rise located in the heart of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor where many can walk to their jobs.” notes Dan Norville, founder and CEO of Vivo Living. The company, headquartered in El Segundo, CA, said it has undertaken similar hotel conversions in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970

WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years. Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which...
BUSINESS
Eye On Annapolis

Tips for Maryland Residents to Make More Money

Making money on the side can help make it easier to pay your bills, especially if you live in one of the more expensive parts of Maryland, like in the DC area. The good news is that Maryland residents have several options for increasing the amount of money they make, whether you want to make it your main source of income or just find a great side hustle.

