ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauget, IL

Disasters That Destroyed Thousands Of Cars

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXV2R_0fGCzbNS00

These are all horrible…

It’s always shocking when a beloved car is destroyed in a sudden accident. When that happens on a large scale with hundreds if not thousands of cars, the results are absolutely horrific. Each one of these stories involves the mass destruction of vehicles, but we’re warning you, the stories can be absolutely heartbreaking.

Check out the Motorious Podcast here.

Warehouse Complex Fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ggpj_0fGCzbNS00

Back on April 16, 2020 fire broke out at a warehouse complex which stored countless classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars in Sauget, Illinois. The blaze, which reportedly was started by some people working on a vehicle, hollowed out building after building, leaving just exterior walls standing and no roof, allowing drone operators to capture the mass automotive grave in horrific detail.

Read more about this story here.

Top Mountain Crosspoint Motorcycle Museum Fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syxS5_0fGCzbNS00

In the early morning hours of January 18, 2021 fire crews in Austria were dispatched to Top Mountain Crosspoint, a famous local motorcycle museum. When they arrived, the blaze was already shooting through the roof of the massive facility. Thankfully, workers were on the scene when the inferno began, allowing them to save the contents of a traveling Indian exhibit. However, the over 230 bikes stored inside, many of them incredibly rare, were lost to the fire.

Read about this tragedy here.

If you want a happier story, read about the museum opening up again here.

Felicity Ace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfmsh_0fGCzbNS00

The world was glued to the story of the Felicity Ace, a cargo ship carrying nearly 4,000 cars, which caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on February 16, 2022. While the origin of the blaze might never be revealed, we do know the many electrified cars’ lithium-ion batteries kept the fire burning for weeks. Those especially intense flames wouldn’t allow for traditional firefighting methods. Ultimately, the cargo ship and all the cars onboard sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

Read more about this tragedy here.

Fast and Furious Franchise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbvQ9_0fGCzbNS00

Not all cars are destroyed by accidents or natural disasters; sometimes cars are destroyed on purpose for entertainment. While people are shocked by the number Dodge Chargers destroyed by the production of The Dukes of Hazzard television show, which is estimated to be over 300 cars, that doesn’t hold a candle to the number of rides destroyed by the Fast and Furious franchise. During the first 7 installments alone nearly 1,500 cars were wrecked. With two more movies after that and another one in the works, that number could easily top 2,000 by the time the series wraps.

Read more about this shocking movie car carnage here.

Wisconsin Rioters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCUE7_0fGCzbNS00

On the night of August 23, 2020 anti-police rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin decided to take their rage out on local businesses. One of those was a car dealership. Video footage captures the horrific scene as the vehicles are consumed by fire, breached gas tanks triggering mini explosions.

Read more about this story here.

Tornado Damage Corvettes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxUMs_0fGCzbNS00

On December 11, 2021 tornados ripped through multiple communities in the Midwest, including Bowling Green, Kentucky. While the loss of life, livelihoods, and homes in the natural disaster were the most tragic, it was still shocking for gearheads to learn GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant and the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park both were damaged. The end result was GM had to crush a batch of C8 Corvettes which were partially assembled.

Check out the rest of the story hereand here.

Golden Ray Shipwreck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KpUV_0fGCzbNS00

The Golden Ray cargo ship was transporting thousands of cars through the St. Simons Sound off the southeast coast of Georgia on September 8, 2019 when tragedy struck. Suddenly losing power, the massive ship tipped to one side, creating a multi-year cleanup effort. Eventually, the cargo ship had to be cut into pieces and hauled away one at a time.

Read more about this shipwreck here.

Comments / 3

Related
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Motorious

Tesla Driver Falls Asleep, Speeds Down Texas Sidewalk

Smoking kills, and not always for the reasons you believe. Case in point: two police dispatchers in Hamlin, Texas were outside the police station taking a smoke break. Less than 10 seconds after they stepped inside, a Tesla came rocketing down the sidewalk where they were standing. Had they enjoyed their cigarettes a little longer, they would have died while smoking.
HAMLIN, TX
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauget, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Sauget, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

River Corvette Recovered

It’s always fascinating to see a car which has been dumped in a body of water for a long time, like this Corvette which sat in an Oregon river for decades. As you’ll see in the included video, a specialized scuba team working with a tow truck are able to extract the Chevy from its watery grave, removing a hazard to fish, boaters, and everyone living downstream.
CARS
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Electrified Cars#Race Cars#Explosions#Accident#The Motorious Podcast#Top Mountain Crosspoint#Indian
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Old Man Crashes Old Car Into Old Wall

An elderly man crashed his Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in the city of Ballito on the afternoon of April 4. He hit a wall in the Long Island residential complex, the front end of the classic car sustaining significant damage. Even worse, the driver had to be transported to a local hospital.
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Voice

Veteran Police Officer Caused Deadly I-81 Crash

A 20-year veteran of a local police force in Pennsylvania caused a deadly crash along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, authorities say. The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A 2007 Nissan Diesel...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy