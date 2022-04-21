ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ever Wonder What A Tesla Car Might Have Looked Like 100 Years Ago?

Tesla Inc TSLA, founded in 2003, has always been characterized for presenting futuristic state-of-the-art designs, as evidenced by the names of their models: S-3-X-Y. Have...

Related
insideevs.com

Want A New Tesla? You Might Have To Wait Until 2023

Despite numerous price increases in recent months, demand for Teslas seems to be at an all-time high. Several factors can explain this - increasing gas prices and the launch of the Model Y in Europe are two big ones. Combined with the ongoing semiconductor shortage, delivery times keep getting pushed back further and further.
GAS PRICE
insideevs.com

How Does Rivian R1T's Paint Compare To Tesla's And Aftermarket Paint?

YouTube influencer Jehu Garcia has been cranking out videos about his brand-new Rivian R1T, which he clearly loves, though it's not void of issues. Garcia quickly put 1,000 miles on the electric pickup truck by heading out onto a road trip shortly after taking delivery. He also pointed out that the truck has some noticeable "orange peel" throughout its paint job.
CARS
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Check Out This Extreme Tesla Model S Widebody Kit Coming To SEMA 2022

When established automakers turn a normal sports sedan into its supercar-slaying top performance variant (think BMW M5, Mercede-Benz E63 AMG), they usually also give the vehicle a wider body to accommodate different suspension and usually wider wheels. But Tesla is quite far removed from what we would call a traditional automaker, and when it made the Model S Plaid, it didn’t do a whole lot to visually differentiate it.
CARS
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) confirms its order rate surged after the Super Bowl

Tesla has confirmed that its order rate surged following this year’s Super Bowl, which featured many electric vehicle ads. These numbers show that the long-standing idea of “Tesla killers” doesn’t work and that the automaker actually benefits greatly from other automakers investing in electric vehicles. Over...
GAS PRICE
