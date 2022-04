CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced Friday that “rush tickets” to Seals & Croft 2 on Sunday. Beginning 15 minutes before showtime (at 7:45 p.m.), patrons will be able to purchase unsold tickets for $5 (cash) for the upper balcony and experience the music of 70s rock duo Seals and Croft in a whole new way. The box office will be accepting cash only for these rush tickets.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 29 DAYS AGO