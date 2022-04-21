Atascadero Elks Install Newest Officers for 2022-23

Susan Marple was installed as the new Exalted Ruler

ATASCADERO — On Saturday, April 2, the Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 installed Susan Marple and her corpse of officers into their new roles. Marple was installed at Exalted Ruler, replacing Mark Morisoli.

“The Exalted Ruler oversees the Lodge,” said Marple of her new position. “The operations of the Lodge. It’s the leader of this Lodge, #2733, the Atascadero Lodge,”

Past Exalted Rulers from both the Atascadero Elks Lodge and the Paso Robles Elks Lodge performed the Installation Ceremony.

“All the incoming officers were installed that night,” added Marple.

Greg Heath was installed as Esteemed Leading Knight; with Ronnie Maxwell as Esteemed Loyal Knight; Brandi Javine as Esteemed Lecturing Knight; Jerrie Dahlen as PER, Secretary; Kris Pimentel as Treasurer; Kevin Matherly as PER, Esquire; Nick Miller as Chaplain; Dan Marple as Inner Guard; and Linda Strickland as 1st Year Trustee. Their terms of office will run from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

“I’ve been a member [of the Elks] for 15 years. This is my first year as the leader of the organization here,” continued Marple. “I’ve gone through, when I say the chairs, I’ve been the Leading Knight, I’ve been the Loyal Knight, the Lecturing Knight, and then now this Exalted Ruler. And I was treasurer for seven years. I’ve been an officer in the lodge almost all 15 years.”

Stein’s Catering of Paso Robles served a delightful Italian dinner for the 120 people in attendance after the ceremony. Dancing and music by Michael Larsen followed the Grand March of the newly installed officers.

The Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 prides itself in the support they provide to the community. From youth scholarships, providing dictionaries to all third-graders, drug awareness programs, and supporting our veterans, they’re out in the community.

“COVID kind of set us back for the last two years, not being able to be out and all this stuff, so this is our rebuilding year,” Marple said. “Getting back on track to be more visible in the community. Wherever we can be of help, that’s where we are.”

Congratulations to the newly installed officers.