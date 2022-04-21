ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero Elks Install Newest Officers for 2022-23

By Christianna Marks
 3 days ago
Susan Marple was installed as the new Exalted Ruler

ATASCADERO — On Saturday, April 2, the Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 installed Susan Marple and her corpse of officers into their new roles. Marple was installed at Exalted Ruler, replacing Mark Morisoli.

“The Exalted Ruler oversees the Lodge,” said Marple of her new position. “The operations of the Lodge. It’s the leader of this Lodge, #2733, the Atascadero Lodge,”

Past Exalted Rulers from both the Atascadero Elks Lodge and the Paso Robles Elks Lodge performed the Installation Ceremony.

“All the incoming officers were installed that night,” added Marple.

Greg Heath was installed as Esteemed Leading Knight; with Ronnie Maxwell as Esteemed Loyal Knight; Brandi Javine as Esteemed Lecturing Knight; Jerrie Dahlen as PER, Secretary; Kris Pimentel as Treasurer; Kevin Matherly as PER, Esquire; Nick Miller as Chaplain; Dan Marple as Inner Guard; and Linda Strickland as 1st Year Trustee. Their terms of office will run from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

“I’ve been a member [of the Elks] for 15 years. This is my first year as the leader of the organization here,” continued Marple. “I’ve gone through, when I say the chairs, I’ve been the Leading Knight, I’ve been the Loyal Knight, the Lecturing Knight, and then now this Exalted Ruler. And I was treasurer for seven years. I’ve been an officer in the lodge almost all 15 years.”

Stein’s Catering of Paso Robles served a delightful Italian dinner for the 120 people in attendance after the ceremony. Dancing and music by Michael Larsen followed the Grand March of the newly installed officers.

The Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 prides itself in the support they provide to the community. From youth scholarships, providing dictionaries to all third-graders, drug awareness programs, and supporting our veterans, they’re out in the community.

“COVID kind of set us back for the last two years, not being able to be out and all this stuff, so this is our rebuilding year,” Marple said. “Getting back on track to be more visible in the community. Wherever we can be of help, that’s where we are.”

Congratulations to the newly installed officers.

The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 03/21-03/27/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. March 21, 2022. 13:58— Michael Frank...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

BridgeWorks Coworking Space Expanding in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber is starting construction on 13 additional office spaces. BridgeWorks Coworking matches business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities. “We’re excited to expand this offering, originally started...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Aaron Bergh Named Distillers of SLO County President

PASO ROBLES — Aaron Bergh, master distiller, president, and founder of Calwise Spirits in Paso Robles, has been named the new president of Distillers of SLO County. “It’s an honor to be able to help this group continue to grow and put Paso Robles on the map as the premier place in California for craft spirits,” said Bergh.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

