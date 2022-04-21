ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Easter Eggstravaganza held at Perry County Park

hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, April 15, Summit Church of Hazard held their...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Remains found after Perry County house fire identified

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified remains found following a house fire last weekend in Perry County. The coroner says the remains were identified as 40-year old Christopher Colwell, of Perry County. Investigators say Colwell’s remains were found after a house fire was...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazard, KY
Society
County
Perry County, KY
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
WBKO

KSP investigating skeletal remains

Arrington Vineyards bottles wine 2 to 3 times a week, which amounts to about 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of wine. Lead winemaker, Chase Vienneau said their team is working hard to meet demand. Med Center NICU. Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. Med Center Health is working to...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner. The governor spoke about bringing more jobs into the state, in addition to the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare. He is also working with Addiction Recovery Care to revitalize the former location of OLBH.
ASHLAND, KY
WTVQ

Estill County Animal Shelter in desperate need to adopt out dogs, puppies

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help in the wake of an outbreak of canine parvovirus in the shelter. Parvo, for short, is a contagious virus mainly affecting dogs. CPV is highly contagious and is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces. Vaccines can prevent this infection, but mortality can reach 91% in untreated cases. Treatment often involves veterinary hospitalization.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy