Easter Eggstravaganza held at Perry County Park

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified remains found following a house fire last weekend in Perry County. The coroner says the remains were identified as 40-year old Christopher Colwell, of Perry County. Investigators say Colwell’s remains were found after a house fire was...
ATLANTA — After being sidelined for two years due to the pandemic, the popular Easter Sunrise Service is returning to Stone Mountain Park on April 17. Two simultaneous, interdenominational Easter services will be held that day — one at the top of the mountain and another at the base of the mountain on the Memorial Lawn.
Arrington Vineyards bottles wine 2 to 3 times a week, which amounts to about 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of wine. Lead winemaker, Chase Vienneau said their team is working hard to meet demand. Med Center NICU. Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. Med Center Health is working to...
This 2022 summer is the perfect time to gather family at the Lebanon Aquatic Center. Operating hours for the Lebanon Aquatic Center.City of Lebanon Parks Department. The indoor facility, The Lebanon Aquatic Center, is administered by Parks Aquatic Department and located at:
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner. The governor spoke about bringing more jobs into the state, in addition to the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare. He is also working with Addiction Recovery Care to revitalize the former location of OLBH.
IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help in the wake of an outbreak of canine parvovirus in the shelter. Parvo, for short, is a contagious virus mainly affecting dogs. CPV is highly contagious and is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces. Vaccines can prevent this infection, but mortality can reach 91% in untreated cases. Treatment often involves veterinary hospitalization.
