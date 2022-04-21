ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's Clint Capela (knee) remains out on Friday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (knee) is ruled out for Friday's Game 3 contest against the Miami...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `I'll Make The Next One'

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler finished with a near triple-double in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, but will be most remembered for missing the shot on the final possession. Down by one, Butler misfired on a 3-point shot at the buzzer that allowed the Hawks to steal a 111-110...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Ben Simmons News

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nets' Ben Simmons (back) ruled out for Monday contest

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out forward Ben Simmons (back) for Game 4 of their series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons was originally slated to make his season debut in Monday's game against the Celtics, but it appears now that he'll miss tomorrow's contest. It's unclear whether he suffered a setback or not, but it is now possible that he'll need to wait until next season to suit up for the Nets.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Hawks#The Miami Heat
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh starting for Seattle Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is getting the nod ninth in the order versus Royals starter Carlos Hernandez. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.6 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
BBC

NBA play-offs: Trae Young scores match-winning basket for Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young scored in the dying seconds as the Atlanta Hawks clawed their way back into their NBA play-off first-round series against the Miami Heat. Young netted with 4.4 seconds left to give Atlanta a 111-110 win to cut the deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina (illness) questionable for Dallas in Monday's Game 5

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina has yet to appear in this Western Conference Playoffs series due to a non-COVID illness. But now heading into Game 5, he is listed questionable to play. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

NBA injuries: Embiid expected to play in Game 4, Lowry's status unclear

The NBA playoffs have unfortunately been marked by a fair number of injuries thus far. The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the league's biggest stars and title-favorite teams, but there's still time to regroup ahead of the next round. Here's where all the injuries stand after Friday's games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy