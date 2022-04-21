ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

New film examines Black Panther Huey Newton’s 1968 trial

By C.J. Hirschfield
 3 days ago

In the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 28, 1967, Oakland Police Officer John Frey pulled over a car in West Oakland. Behind the wheel was Huey Newton, the young, strident co-founder of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense. Newton exited his vehicle and a struggle ensued. A few moments later, Frey...

San Francisco Examiner

Crime and punishment in San Francisco: The curious case of Tomiko Miller

Consider the curious case of Tomiko Miller, one of the men arrested for robbing the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square last November. His story may help shine some light on the complicated debate surrounding public safety in San Francisco. Or it may just depress the hell out of you. Either way, it’s worth telling the tale.
SFGate

Charles Russo on the case for Bruce Lee

Cheeks of fury: Four month-old Bruce Lee pictured with his mother in family immigration files. (Document via the National Archives and Records Administration in San Bruno, CA) Here's a fun question for your next happy hour debate: Who is San Francisco's most famous native son?
