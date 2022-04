OTTAWA — When Nelson Manufacturing, currently housed outside Ottawa, Ohio since 1952, was founded in 1947 by Jack and Virginia Nelson, no one could have fathomed the wide reaches the company would achieve. Now celebrating their 75th year in business, Nelson Manufacturing is a custom engineering and manufacturing facility for the crane, rigging, construction, heavy haul, oversize, and aerospace markets around the world.

OTTAWA, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO