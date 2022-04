• There was one new death attributed to COVID-19 in Hardin County, the sole death reported in the five-county region over the past week. • The number of cases per 100,000 population remains low for most of the region but has increased in Hardin County, which claimed the 24th highest per capita rate in Ohio with 67 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO