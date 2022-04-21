No injuries after shots fired in Wausau

Wausau Pilot & Review

No one was injured after several shots were fired Wednesday on Wausau’s east side, officials said.

A report of shots fired came through at about 8. p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Start Street, where they discovered an unspecified number of shell casings in the road.

No damage was discovered.

One person was arrested on unrelated charges, but no arrests have been made in direct connection to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.