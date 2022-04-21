ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

No injuries after shots fired in Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LocTW_0fGCxyVL00

Wausau Pilot & Review

No one was injured after several shots were fired Wednesday on Wausau’s east side, officials said.

A report of shots fired came through at about 8. p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Start Street, where they discovered an unspecified number of shell casings in the road.

No damage was discovered.

One person was arrested on unrelated charges, but no arrests have been made in direct connection to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Man Jailed After Argument With Roommate Ends In Shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man was hospitalized and jailed early Saturday morning after a fight with his roommate ended with him being shot in the leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Cape West Court. Investigators say that a 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old roommate got into an argument and one of them produced a gun. During a struggle over the weapon, the gun fired and struck the 32-year-old man in the leg. Paramedics brought the wounded man to a hospital for treatment. After he was released, officers booked him into the Stearns County Jail pending charges of threats of violence. The shooting remains under investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WSAW

Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 19-year-old Wausau man is in custody in the Marathon County Jail on unrelated charges after a shooting investigation. Police said they received the report of gunshots around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Stark Street. When officers arrived, shell casings were located in the roadway. Officers observed no initial indications of damage or injury.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wausau Pilot Review
WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Off-duty Madison police detective witnessed, reported alleged Beltline shooter

MADISON, Wis. — An off-duty Madison Police detective witnessed and reported an alleged shooting that shut down most of the Beltline last week. According to a complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court, the detective identified as DR saw Matthew Rhone, 21, of Fitchburg shooting at a black Chrysler 200 while they traveled east on the Beltline between South...
MADISON, WI
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation near Pembroke. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators are at the scene of a “deceased male” at the 8800 block of NC 72 West. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges. In a press release, Lt. Scott Goldberg said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy