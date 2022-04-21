ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Brad Holmes: Lions want 'game-changer' at pick No. 2, could be QB

By Zac Wassink
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has plenty of options in the draft. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One week before the 2022 NFL Draft opens on the night of April 28, the Detroit Lions still possess picks No. 2 and No. 32 overall. They aren't expected to use either of those assets on a quarterback even though general manager Brad Holmes teased in late March he could take a signal-caller who would sit behind veteran Jared Goff for at least a season with one of those selections.

Head coach Dan Campbell later remarked he wants to grab a "day one starter" with pick No. 2, but that was before the Lions scheduled a visit with Pittsburgh Panthers product Kenny Pickett.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Holmes spoke with reporters on Thursday and again suggested he could surprise the NFL community by using the second pick of this year's draft to land a quarterback.

"I’ve been saying all along that we’re looking for a game-changer at that pick, and really any pick. I’ve said 'all positions'— if that position is a quarterback, then it’s a quarterback," Holmes explained.

It's possible, or maybe even likely, Holmes is using such comments to shop his top draft asset to a team that becomes nervous enough to move up to No. 2 to select either Pickett or former Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis. For what it's worth, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports continues to predict in his mock draft that Pickett will drop all the way to the Lions at pick No. 32.

