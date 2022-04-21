Sisters tried smuggling their supposed ‘uncle’

Two sisters tried to smuggle a migrant they claimed was their uncle, according to an arrest affidavit.

On April 12, a black Mazda 6 arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint. Agents identified the driver as Karinthia Janelle Moncivais, 29, and Amanda Janette Moncivais, 24, as the passenger.

A male passenger and two children were traveling with them. Karinthia Janelle Moncivais claimed the male was her uncle. U.S. Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection, where the male was determined to be a migrant.

In a post-arrest interview, Karinthia Janelle Moncivais stated that the male was not her uncle. She added she had been arrested before due to a “friend having (a migrant) in the car,” states the affidavit.

Amanda Janette Moncivais stated they were en route to Dallas for Easter and a Quinceañera. But she claimed she was unaware that the male was in the country illegally.

The sisters were charged with smuggling of a person by criminal conspiracy.