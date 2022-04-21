ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sisters tried smuggling their supposed ‘uncle’

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XIjK_0fGCxgrV00

Two sisters tried to smuggle a migrant they claimed was their uncle, according to an arrest affidavit.

On April 12, a black Mazda 6 arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint. Agents identified the driver as Karinthia Janelle Moncivais, 29, and Amanda Janette Moncivais, 24, as the passenger.

A male passenger and two children were traveling with them. Karinthia Janelle Moncivais claimed the male was her uncle. U.S. Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection, where the male was determined to be a migrant.

In a post-arrest interview, Karinthia Janelle Moncivais stated that the male was not her uncle. She added she had been arrested before due to a “friend having (a migrant) in the car,” states the affidavit.

Amanda Janette Moncivais stated they were en route to Dallas for Easter and a Quinceañera. But she claimed she was unaware that the male was in the country illegally.

The sisters were charged with smuggling of a person by criminal conspiracy.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Man tried smuggling 51 migrants for $25K

A man said he was offered $25,000 to transport 51 migrants to San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit. A white tractor hauling a white trailer arrived at about 10:30 p.m. at the Freer Checkpoint on U.S. 59 on April 11. The driver was identified as Gregory Scott Freeman during an immigration inspection. Asked if there was anyone else in the cab, Freeman stated he was "alone and going to Allentown, Pennsylvania." ...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Meth smuggler sentenced to prison

A Dallas resident has been sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle about $1.1 million in meth, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Luke Law, 20, had pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to smuggling 55.46 pounds of meth. On April 14, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo sentenced him to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. "As a condition of his...
DALLAS, TX
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Easter#U S Border Patrol#Dallas
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Police: Man stole $200 in merchandise from Dollar General

A man has been arrested for stealing $200 in Downy booster scent pebbles from a local Dollar General, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to a theft report on April 3 at the Dollar General on 10228 FM 1472 Road for a theft report. A woman stated that two females walked into the store and selected 17 Downy boost scent pebbles valued at about $200. The suspects then walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise, state the arrest affidavit. Authorities said they identified Mario Carlos Ramos Jr. as one of the suspects through surveillance video. Ramos was served with an arrest warrant on April 12 charging him with theft of property with two or more previous convictions.
LAREDO, TX
blavity.com

Black Couple Win Lawsuit After Claiming Police Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
Laredo Morning Times

‘Do you want to die?’: Man places knife on son’s forehead

A man threatened to kill his 12-year-old son, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. Jesus Rodolfo Hernandez, 41, was served with arrest warrants on April 13 on charges of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of injury to a child. On July 8, a woman in San Antonio requested the San Antonio Police Department to file a report for...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
834
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy