Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Teen found with gun at Cuyahoga Falls High School: police

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy who brought a handgun to Cuyahoga Falls High School on Thursday, police said.

School officials received a tip that a student had a weapon on the property and notified the school resource officer. Police said they found the teen had an unloaded gun and a separate magazine with seven rounds.

The teen was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapons on school premises and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Court detention center.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

