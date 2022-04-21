ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gearbox Reveals New Roguelite Game at PAX East

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox Publishing and developer Under the Stairs have a new roguelite on the way with Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom revealed this week during the ongoings at PAX East. It's a twin-stick shooter type of a game where players have to use a flashlight and...

comicbook.com

PlayStation Makes One of the Best RPGs on PS4 Just $2.99

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one of the best RPGs on the PS4 just $2.99, but only for a limited time. Until April 28, the PlayStation Store Spring Sale is live with hundreds of deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. Unfortunately, what is perhaps its best deal is only available to PS4 users, however, the game is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, so technically this deal -- which is the best we've seen for the game on the PlayStation Store -- is relevant to PS5 users as well.
New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Great News for Console Players

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Xbox and PlayStation should find themselves thrilled with a new update that is soon coming to the battle royale game. Since Warzone first launched, the game's overall download size has continued to grow to absurd proportions. So much so, in fact, that a number of Warzone players on console have found it hard to keep the game installed while still trying to play other games. Luckily, thanks to this new update that is about to release, the file size for Warzone will finally be getting scaled back.
New No Man's Sky Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

No Man's Sky just recently got the game's latest update called "Outlaws," an update which included revamped space combat and much more. It was a sizable update itself, so as players might've expected following that, the next update to be released was a smaller one mainly aimed at cleaning up some bugs and other problems that occurred in the larger release. That update is now out now with a brief set of patch notes detailing everything that's changed.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Report Offers Troubling News on Game

Beyond Good and Evil 2 may be in trouble according to multiple new reports. After years of waiting, Ubisoft confirmed it was making Beyond Good and Evil 2. This wasn't just a simple title card either, Ubisoft showed gameplay for the game and ended up promising a program where players could playtest the game throughout its development. With that said, there hasn't been any substantial developments in several years, leading players to be concerned with the status of the game. Although Ubisoft has promised that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still very much happening, a new report suggests that it is struggling within Ubisoft.
Next Mainline Assassin's Creed Game May Be in Trouble

According to various reports, the next Assassin's Creedgame is set to release sometime within the next 18 months and it's Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC that's been turned into a full game. This begs the question though of when the next proper mainline Assassin's Creed game will release. Well, apparently not anytime soon. In a huge new report about Ubisoft -- which also has some bad news for Far Cry fans as well -- it's been revealed that the next proper Assassin's Creed game has been internally delayed.
Ubisoft Report Reveals Future of Ghost Recon

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Hidden Detail Is Blowing Away Fans

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been out on Switch, PC, and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles for a few weeks now, and players are blown away by some of the smaller details they are discovering as they play through the game's large environments brimming with content. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is by far the biggest LEGO game to date, and sometimes in pursuit of size detail is sacrificed, but this doesn't appear to be the case with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which may explain why it took developer TT Games so long to make.
Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Finally Gets Release Window

It has been a long time coming, but we finally know when campaign co-op mode will be coming to Halo Infinite. 343 Industries made some longtime Halo fans quite upset last year when it announced that campaign co-op wouldn't be shipping with the latest installment in the franchise. The studio went on to make fans even more annoyed when it ended up delaying the feature's addition even further out in early March. Fortunately, despite this very long process, we now have a month to circle on the calendar for this mode's arrival.
Call of Duty Insider Teases Warzone 2 Map

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is -- unsurprisingly -- going to come with a new map when it releases. Activision and Raven Software have yet to reveal this map, but according to a new rumor, it's going to be quite different from Caldera and Verdansk, at least in terms of environments and flavor. If a new rumor is to be believed, then the next Warzone map that will release with Warzone 2 is taking "heavy inspiration" from Medellin, Colombia. And this makes sense if you've been staying up to date with the latest Call of Duty 2022 rumors, many of which claim the game is taking players to South America and will have a story that involves the drug cartels that operate out of the southern continent.
Fortnite Leaks Hint at Big Klombo Plans

Fortnite added Klombos back at the start of the year whenever Chapter 3 Season 1 got underway, but the creatures aren't currently in the game at this time. It looks like that'll be changing in the future with the dinos apparently coming back, but it seems Epic Games has new plans for them this time around. Recent leaks and datamining efforts have suggested that Klombos will actually be killable whenever they're readded to the game with players able to earn a unique kind of meat and different types of ammo by taking them out.
PlayStation Job Listing Hints At Heavy Focus on PC Games

According to a new job listing, PlayStation appears to be expanding its efforts on PC. Over the last few years, Sony has put several major PlayStation first-party titles on PC. It all started with Horizon Zero Dawn, which appeared to be testing the waters for more PC ports. Once it proved to be successful, PlayStation began bringing over games like God of War, Days Gone, and some of the Uncharted games. As it stands, it appears to be a successful strategy and allows PlayStation a unique way to compete with Microsoft. While Microsoft has made Xbox a platform outside of just consoles, allowing its games on PC day one, PlayStation is putting older games on PC to entice players to come play its sequels on a console.
Every Star Wars Game in Development

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and Disney is making sure it can capitalize on that. Shortly after acquiring the franchise from creator George Lucas, Disney made an exclusive deal with EA to publish all AAA Star Wars games for a select period of time. In that time, it has made about four Star Wars games, some of which released to mixed results. It did give us the extremely popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but ultimately something was missing. In 2021, Disney confirmed that it would be allowing teams like Ubisoft to make their own Star Wars games and since then, the list of people working on Star Wars has grown tremendously.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Potentially Leaked

It looks like we might now know when Activision will be showing off the first public footage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Within the past couple of days, Activision began teasing the reveal of Modern Warfare 2, which made it seem like a major announcement would be coming at a time in the near future. And while the unveiling of the 2022 Call of Duty installment will seemingly be coming about a bit earlier than in past years, it sounds like we might still be waiting a bit longer to formally see the title.
New Minecraft Projects Teased

It looks like new projects in the Minecraft franchise are currently in the works at Microsoft. Over the years, Microsoft and developer Mojang have continued to grow Minecraft in a number of different ways. While the game that started it all continues to receive new updates regularly, offshoots such as Minecraft: Story Mode and Minecraft Dungeons have also been released as well. Now, it looks like plans to grow the property even further are happening behind the scenes right now.
Today's Wordle #309 Gives Players Another Break

Today's Wordle shouldn't be too difficult for most players. It's another average Wordle puzzle, as most players are solving the puzzle with plenty of guesses to spare. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Playtests Reportedly Happening Soon

Playtests for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 reboot, are reportedly taking place very soon. Infinity Ward began teasing the new Call of Duty earlier this week by updating its social media platforms. The developer deleted all of its Instagram posts and updated its Twitter to feature a teaser image with Ghost hiding under a set of stairs. It's been heavily suggested that the developer is ramping up its marketing ahead of a larger reveal with teasers expected to begin dropping at the end of April. To go alongside all of this, Infinity Ward is also preparing to let some people play the game.
One Piece Cosplay Readies Reiju's Raid Suit for Battle

One awesome One Piece cosplay has brought Reiju Vinsmoke back to the spotlight by showing off her "Poison Pink" Raid Suit look! The Whole Cake Island arc of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series might not have seemed like the most monumental arc at first as the Straw Hat crew had split up in order to save Sanji from the Charlotte and Vinsmoke Families before the events of the Wano Country arc, but that all changed with how much we got to learn about Sanji as a result. Because while fans were aware of his past, there were still many questions about his actual familial ties.
Pokemon Journeys Trailer Hypes Up Ash's First Battle for the Master Class

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Ash Ketchum's first major Master Class ranked battle with a trailer teasing the coming episodes of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has reached its climax as following the 100 episode milestone, Ash himself has been making greater strides up the ranks of the World Coronation Series than ever. His latest victory brought him to the top of the Ultra Class after defeating the Elite Four member Drasna, and now he sets his sights on making his way up through the ranks of the top eight trainers in the World Coronation Series as a whole, the Master Class.
Dragon Ball Super Clip Imagines Pan's Super Saiyan Debut

One Dragon Ball Super clip has imagined what it would look like if Pan had her own Super Saiyan debut to look forward to! After four long years, Dragon Ball Super will be returning with a new feature film hitting theaters across Japan later this Summer. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been touting the return of major fan favorites, and many will be getting makeovers for the occasion. One such returning character getting a major change of her own is Pan, who is now much older than we had seen her last time and could very well get into the thick of the action herself.
New Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift Report Paints a Concerning Picture

Nintendo's ongoing situation with "drifting" Joy-Cons sounds even worse than we once thought. Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched back in 2017, users have been reporting problems with the thumbsticks on Joy-Cons, which are the attachable controllers that come with the Switch. And while Nintendo has allowed Switch owners to mail in their Joy-Cons for repair since this problem has become widespread, this new report in question has unveiled that the repairing process behind the scenes has been quite a mess.
