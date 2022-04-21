Gearbox Reveals New Roguelite Game at PAX East

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is -- unsurprisingly -- going to come with a new map when it releases. Activision and Raven Software have yet to reveal this map, but according to a new rumor, it's going to be quite different from Caldera and Verdansk, at least in terms of environments and flavor. If a new rumor is to be believed, then the next Warzone map that will release with Warzone 2 is taking "heavy inspiration" from Medellin, Colombia. And this makes sense if you've been staying up to date with the latest Call of Duty 2022 rumors, many of which claim the game is taking players to South America and will have a story that involves the drug cartels that operate out of the southern continent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO