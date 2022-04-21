Gearbox Reveals New Roguelite Game at PAX East

According to a new job listing, PlayStation appears to be expanding its efforts on PC. Over the last few years, Sony has put several major PlayStation first-party titles on PC. It all started with Horizon Zero Dawn, which appeared to be testing the waters for more PC ports. Once it proved to be successful, PlayStation began bringing over games like God of War, Days Gone, and some of the Uncharted games. As it stands, it appears to be a successful strategy and allows PlayStation a unique way to compete with Microsoft. While Microsoft has made Xbox a platform outside of just consoles, allowing its games on PC day one, PlayStation is putting older games on PC to entice players to come play its sequels on a console.
