Why Journey Stopped Making Videos During MTV’s Golden Era

By Ryan Reed
 3 days ago
Journey titled their ninth LP Raised on Radio, not Raised on Video — a distinction the band members made very clear. It was 1986, and MTV was in full swing: Rock bands were expected to promote their songs with high-budget visuals, even if they couldn't care less about the medium. But...

Community Policy