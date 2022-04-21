ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

CHP report: 2 suspected of DUI in 3-vehicle crash

By Mountain Democrat staff
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-car crash on Pleasant Valley Road east of Newtown Road in the Pleasant Valley area sent one driver to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by air ambulance Wednesday. Two of the drivers involved were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Placerville office of the California Highway...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Man dies in crash north of Bliss State Park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A Sacramento-area man died Tuesday afternoon after crashing on California 89 in El Dorado County just north of Bliss State Park. William Keller, 87, of Fair Oaks, Calif., was the only person in the 2012 Nissan Maxima north of One Ring Road when it left the road at about 2:10 p.m., went through a marsh area and hit willow trees, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Suspect Rams Into Patrol Car During Chase In Stolen Vehicle Through Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into a California Highway Patrol car during a chase that ended in the Pocket area of Sacramento. The CHP South Sacramento said the incident began just before 3:30 p.m. when a Sacramento police officer tried pulling over a stolen Chevy Tahoe in the northern part of the city. The police officer fell back and trailed the vehicle, in assistance with North Sacramento area CHP officers, when the driver began driving in an unsafe and erratic manner. Once the pursuit reached the south Sacramento area, a CHP South Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man arrested after hitting CHP vehicle, pursuit in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after leading Sacramento police on a chase and hitting a California Highway Patrol vehicle, authorities said. LiveCopter 3 was over the scene of the chase when a white SUV led officers through the pocket neighborhood, driving erratically at the time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver dies after crashing car into Sacramento River

CLARKSBURG, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after their vehicle was submerged into the Sacramento River in Yolo County Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.  After 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the CHP said a Honda sedan was approaching South River Road from County Road 141.   The driver continued driving straight through the intersection at South […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pollock Pines, CA
Crime & Safety
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Pollock Pines, CA
City
Roseville, CA
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Chp#Seatbelts#Newtown#Fiat#Freightliner
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Man Killed While Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the person killed as 28-year-old Adolfo Rangel. No city of residence was given. Original Story: A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
Bossip

Cops Kill People: 54-Year-Old California Grandmother Killed After Stockton Officer Fired 30 Shots Into Her Car’s Windshield

Tracy Gaeta Shot And Killed After California Cop Fires 30 Rounds Into Her Car. We would ask how it is that police officers continually show their wanton lack of respect for the rules that govern them and the laws of human decency but we already know the answer. Sadly, the boys and girls in blue show us day after day that they are incompetent and that incompetency is a matter of life and death when it comes to Black folks.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jaws Of Life Needed To Free Driver After Crash Off I-80 During Snowstorm

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver had to be pulled out using the Jaws of Life after a crash off Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Caltrans’ Whitmore Maintenance Station south of Emigrant Gap. Scene of the crash. (Credit: CHP Gold Run) Cal Fire crews, Placer County firefighters, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the scene and found a vehicle upside down off the highway. Officers say the driver was trapped due to the damage to their vehicle. With the help of Cal Fire crews, the Jaw of Life was used on the vehicle and the driver was pulled out. He was then carried up the steep embankment and was taken by ambulance the hospital. No other information about the driver’s condition was released. Authorities say there have been multiple spinouts on Sierra roadways due to the heavy snow hitting the region on Thursday. Chain controls remain in effect on all major highways.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy