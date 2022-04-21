ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
55th annual New Bern Fish Fry is on Friday

By Courtney Layton
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. — The 55th annual Shriners Club Fish Fry in New Bern is coming up.

On Friday you can come out to four different locations in New Bern to purchase plates:

  • New Bern Shrine Club, Glenburnie Rd.
  • Burger King, Neuse Blvd., and Glenburnie Rd.
  • Hwy. 306 and Hwy. 55, Grantsboro
  • Westbrooke Shopping Center, Havelock

At any of these locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can come out and get a take-out plate for $10. The proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.

WNCT

WNCT

