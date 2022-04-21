ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

SUN BRIEFS

 2 days ago

EHS theatre to present ‘Suessical the Musical’. The Enterprise High School Theatre Department will present “Suessical the Musical” on April 21-23. Show times are 7p.m. each night with a matinee on April 23 at 2 p.m. All seats are general admission and are $15 in advance through Go Fan and $20...

