Kenyatta Johnson back in City Council after mistrial in his bribery case

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Two days after a judge declared a mistrial in his federal bribery case, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson participated in his first legislative session in more than a month. He never mentioned the trial nor his time away from the body’s public meetings. His colleagues didn’t either....

WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

