Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit White House in May

By Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the White House on May 16 to meet U.S. President Joe Biden, with the two leaders expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other issues, the White House said on Thursday.

"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

