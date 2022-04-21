ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia mall’s third shooting suspect arrested

By Bethany Fowler, Nikolette Miller
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Columbia Police Department announced its final arrest Thursday morning in the mall shooting at Columbiana Centre.

WSPA previously reported that the first call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon about gunshots near the Gap store, the police chief said. Then they started to receive multiple calls.

Police said 15 people were injured. Nine people were injured in the shooting and six people suffered from other injuries such as broken bones and head trauma while trying to leave the mall for safety. The oldest person injured is 73 and the youngest person is 15.

On Saturday, three people were detained, according to the police department.

On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Jewayne Price and charged him with unlawful carry of a pistol.

Price is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He is also on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge is allowing Price to travel from home to work at certain times of the day.

According to the police department, the two additional males that were detained for questioning were released from custody after it was determined they were not involved in the shooting.

    Jewayne Price (via Lexington County Detention Center)
    Marquise Robinson (Courtesy of Lexington County Detention Center)
    Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith (Courtesy of Lexington County Detention Center)

On Monday, the police department said Marquise Robinson, 20, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Police added nine additional counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder to Price’s previous charge.

Both men are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Robinson and Price. The judge said Price was denied bond on additional charges he faces citing that he is a danger to the community & a flight risk.

On Thursday, the police department arrested 21-year-old Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith of Columbia for nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun.

The police department said Smith turned himself in to authorities. He is also being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court at 1 p.m.

