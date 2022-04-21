Netflix Will Keep Binge Model for New TV Series

When it comes to big-budget franchise shows, both Amazon and HBO have some exciting projects in the works. Amazon's long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, which is titled Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is premiering in September and HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, is expected to premiere in August. This week, it was reported that House of the Dragon has a per-episode budget that was higher than Game of Thrones' entire final season. However, that $20 million per episode has got nothing on The Rings of Power. According to Variety, Amazon's series cost approximately $465 million to produce its eight-episode first season, which puts each episode at nearly $60 million.
