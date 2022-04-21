ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Will Keep Binge Model for New TV Series

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

When it comes to the "streaming wars," there are more and more platforms where you can watch movies and shows. Of course, Netflix changed the game when it made the switch from only mailing DVDs to having an online platform, but with popular new sites like Disney+ and HBO Max, Netflix...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Netflix Intro Recreated Using $30 of Yarn

We have seen a lot of cool fan-made creations over the years, and the wild stuff that hits the Internet continues to impress us. Kevin Perry, a stop-motion animator, took to Twitter this week to show off an epic video. The creator used a mere $30 worth of yarn to recreate the Netflix intro. The video has since gone viral with over 700,000 likes and 93,500 retweets.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Best and Weirdest Things From the Wachowski's Prop Auction

Legendary filmmakers and storytellers Lana and Lilly Wachowski have opened up their vault and are auctioning off screen-used props, posters and toys from the personal collection, and even awards they've won for their work. The best part, beyond some of the wild and amazing things that are available for purchase, is that all proceeds will go toward benefitting a slew of LGBTQ+ charities working across the US. Announcing the event, Lilly wrote: "hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts!"
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Marvel's Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Promotes the Former Netflix Series on Disney+ in New Ad

Charlie Cox's next moves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have yet to be revealed. Despite that, Disney+ is enlisting the help of the actor to help promote the arrival of Daredevil and the other DefendersVerse shows on the streaming service. As one eagle-eyed Daredevil and Marvel fan noticed, Disney+ unveiled another promotional video hyping up the series. In it, Cox reveals why he believes the show is so special.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's First Episode is Now Free to Watch

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has really been taking off with fans as part of the new wave of anime in the Spring 2022 season, and now even more fans can jump into it as the series premiere is streaming completely for free on YouTube! Keigo Maki's original manga series was one of the most anticipated adaptation debuts of the season as a whole as many fans were quickly drawn to its titular heroine, and as the series continues it's likely going to get even more attention. But there are just as many fans who had been hesitant to jump in just yet.
COMICS
thebrag.com

Full video of DaBaby and Wisdom fight released: “He had a legit reason for swinging”

DaBaby is once again making headlines following an alleged altercation between him and fellow rapper Wisdom that was caught on video that has since gone viral. In the video, which was uploaded by prince_mazani on Instagram, DaBaby is seen attacking Wisdom – an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – backstage during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#The Binge#Disney#Nflx#The Wall Street Journal
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reportedly Claims Snoop Dogg-Inspired STARZ Series "Is No Longer In Production"

His "greenlight gang" has been making major moves in television for years, but according to 50 Cent, STARZ has missed the mark on a new potential series. It was just four months ago when we reported on Fif announcing his plans to move forward with a Snoop Dogg-inspired series Murder Was the Case. With hits like BMF, Power, and more under his belt, 50 Cent seemed assured that this would be yet another award-winning series that would further place him on the map of TV production excellence.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Season of Hit HBO Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

This weekend will see the long awaited return of one hit HBO Series, the Emmy-winning comedy Barry, for its highly anticipated third season. Ahead of the debut of the new episodes, Rotten Tomatoes has announced that the new season has officially earned the "Certified Fresh" distinction and in fact holds a perfect, 100% rating on the fabled Tomatometer with 25 reviews. The critical consensus for Barry season three reads: "Bill Hader and company can take a well-deserved bow -- Barry makes its belated return to the screen without missing a step, retaining its edge as one of television's funniest and most unsettling offerings."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Werewolf By Night Halloween Special May Have Already Wrapped Production

As quickly as it started, Marvel's Werewolf by Night may already be done shooting principal photography. The official tracking list for the Georgia Film and TV office no longer lists Buzzcut as a production that's actively filming in the state. As reported by insiders earlier this year, Buzzcut is the working title for the yet-to-be-named Marvel Studios special.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Lord of the Rings Series Has Nearly Three Times the Budget of Game of Thrones Prequel

When it comes to big-budget franchise shows, both Amazon and HBO have some exciting projects in the works. Amazon's long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, which is titled Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is premiering in September and HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, is expected to premiere in August. This week, it was reported that House of the Dragon has a per-episode budget that was higher than Game of Thrones' entire final season. However, that $20 million per episode has got nothing on The Rings of Power. According to Variety, Amazon's series cost approximately $465 million to produce its eight-episode first season, which puts each episode at nearly $60 million.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Proves Its a Hit Already with Newest Cable Ratings

Spy x Family has taken the anime fandom by storm on social media, and it turns out the show isn't just blowing smoke online. The ratings for the show have gone live as of late and paint a rather nice picture of the Forger family. After all, Spy x Family had a massive premiere overseas, so there is no way you can deny its star power at this point!
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Episode 1015 Has Officially Rendered Fans Speechless

One Piece has been around for decades at this point but don't for a second think Luffy has lost his shine. The captain of the Straw Hats has had some flop eras, but One Piece cemented the future Pirate King with its Wano Country saga. These days, the anime is taking its time to showcase how strong the Straw Hats are, and episode 1015 seems like it will go down in history for showing how epic One Piece can be in and of itself.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Episode 4 Promo Released: Watch

Spy x Family has given fans the first look at the anime's next episode with a special promo for Episode 4 of the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made its anime adaptation debut, and has become one of the most talked about anime of the Spring with its first three episodes so far. This series is only getting started, however, as now that the Forger family has been completed with the third episode it's time to move forward with Twilight's secret Operation Strix mission. But there are going to be tons of new problems to tackle.
COMICS

