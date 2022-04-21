ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Available in emergency

Chirinos (face) isn't expected to hit the injured list and is available in an emergency...

CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Ejected from Sunday's game

Schwarber was ejected from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Schwarber took a called third strike off the outside corner in the bottom of the ninth and was immediately thrown out of the game after throwing his bat and helmet. He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts prior to his ejection with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline from the league, Schwarber should be available for Monday's series opener against the Rockies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Doubles, swipes bag

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels. Mateo doubled and stole third base in the sixth inning but was left stranded. The shortstop has stolen a base in three straight games and leads baseball with seven swipes. The 26-year-old moved up to seventh in the Orioles' lineup after hitting eighth or ninth in most of the games this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI coming Monday

Mets manager Buck Showalter clarified that deGrom (shoulder) underwent a CT scan Friday and is due for an MRI on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Showalter seemed to suggest Saturday that deGrom received both the CT scan and MRI earlier in the weekend, but the follow-up imaging won't in fact come until Monday. DeGrom is just over three weeks into a four-week shutdown period after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction of his right scapula April 1, so he could be cleared to begin a throwing program within the next few days if the MRI reveals that he's made good progress in his recovery. Even if the MRI yields good news, deGrom will likely need at least three weeks to get his arm conditioned for a starter's workload, so he's unlikely to make his 2022 debut until the second half of May, at the earliest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Swipes fourth base

Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, run, RBI, stolen base and HBP in a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Marte doubled, stole third and scored in the sixth inning and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. Playing on a Mets team expected to contend, Marte may not receive as many stolen base opportunities though he's 4-for-6 this season which places him among the league leaders in both categories.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Looks good in Triple-A appearance

Chafin made the second appearance of his minor-league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Toledo, tossing a 1-2-3 inning and striking out two in the nine-pitch outing. On the heels of the sharp rehab appearance, Chafin looks as though he could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when the Tigers return to action Tuesday in Minnesota. The Tigers foreshadowed Chafin's likely activation by optioning reliever Rony Garcia to Toledo after Sunday's loss to the Rockies, which opens up a spot on the 28-man roster.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance Today

Gerrit Cole was back to his usual self for the New York Yankees on Sunday. Cole has struggled this season as the Yankees ace, but he delivered six strong innings while not allowing any runs. He pitched 6.2 innings against the Cleveland Guardians and finished with nine strikeouts, while only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Earns first MLB win

Lodolo (1-2) allowed one run on five hits over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and picking up a win over the Cardinals. Lodolo dominated the Cardinals through five shutout frames; he allowed just three hits and only one went for extra bases. He finally coughed up a run in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill. The 6-foot-6 southpaw has shown steady improvement over his three MLB starts and he now owns a 5.52 ERA across 14.2 innings. Lodolo is expected to take the mound in Colorado next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Charged with second loss

Civale (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Sunday. Civale has allowed at least four runs in each of his three starts to begin the season, and he's failed to last longer than four innings in any outing. The right-hander struggled once again at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and was charged with his second consecutive loss. Civale now has a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 10.1 innings in 2022. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Oakland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Swats pair of homers

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and four RBI in a 10-2 victory against the Padres on Sunday. Bellinger launched a solo shot in the fourth inning off Sean Manaea and tacked on a three-run shot the next inning off Dinelson Lamet. The outfielder now has two multi-extra-base hit games in his last four and is slashing .273/.333/.582 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Escapes with save

Bednar allowed two hits and a walk in a shutout inning Sunday, striking out three and earning a save over the Cubs. Bednar allowed back-to-back doubles to Rafael Ortega and Seiya Suzuki before intentionally walking Ian Happ to load the bases in the ninth inning. Frank Schwindel would become his third strikeout victim of the inning as Bednar finished off the 4-3 win. The 27-year-old Pittsburgh native has yet to allow a run through eight innings this season while posting a 12:2 K:BB.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Records two extra-base hits

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants. After leading off in his first 16 appearances of the year, Hernandez hit sixth in Saturday's loss before moving up to the fifth spot in the lineup Sunday. The 31-year-old has responded well by going 4-for-8 in the last two games, and he now has five extra-base hits in his last six appearances. It's not yet clear whether he'll return to the leadoff spot at some point, but he's been productive while hitting in the heart of the order.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Reaches base three times

Newman went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Newman drew a walk in the second inning and followed it up with an RBI double in the third off of Justin Steele. He finished topped off his big day with a fifth-inning single and raised his average to .222 through 45 at-bats. Sunday's performance was his first multi-hit game of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers in win

Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 2-0 win Sunday over Texas. Piscotty provided all of the game's offense with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning. It was the first home run of the season for the 31-year-old and he has extra-base hits in both games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The outfielder has a solid .876 OPS for the season which includes a .400 OBP. He has hit fifth in the Oakland lineup in both games since his return.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Picks up first career save

Head allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta. Head hasn't been utilized as a high-leverage reliever for the Marlins early in 2022, but he entered Sunday's game with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning after Tanner Scott gave up three runs to begin the frame. Head preserved the one-run lead to earn his first career save. The right-hander has now tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in his first six appearances of the season, but he's unlikely to be a regular option for saves since the Marlins also have Anthony Bender (hip), Cole Sulser and Richard Bleier in the bullpen.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks first home run

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Houston. Gurriel launched his first homer of the year off of Luis Garcia in the fifth inning. He later doubled in another run during the 10th. The 28-year-old has five multi-hit games over his last nine appearances, raising his season slash line to .283/.318/.400.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Fans seven in win

Megill (3-0) registered the win during Sunday's 6-2 victory over Arizona, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Megill was dominant early, limiting the damage to a Christian Walker solo home run in the fourth, but ran into trouble in the seventh after allowing two hits and a run prompting his removal in what was still a tight game. The 26-year-old has been solid in each of his first four starts and manager Buck Showalter has let Megill pitch deeper into the game during each turn, topping out at 92 pitches Sunday. Megill's currently slated to square off against Philadelphia on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Grand slam in win

Adell went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore. Adell capped off a six-run first inning with a grand slam. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in five straight and eight of his last nine. Most notably, Sunday was the first time all season where he did not strike out in the game, lowering his strikeout rate to 42 percent. The outfielder has displayed his power stroke in the early going with six extra-base hits and a .490 SLG.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Suarez: Strikes out six in no-decision

Suarez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings while striking out six in a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez was the beneficiary of a six-run first inning by the Angels' offense but was unable to get through the fifth to put himself in line for the victory. All of the damage against him came on a three-run homer by Trey Mancini in the third inning. The lefty has pitched 4.1 innings in all three of his starts, allowing two or three runs in each appearance. After allowing a career-low 3.3 BB/9 in 2021, the 24-year-old has walked nine in 13 innings this season. His next start will likely come next weekend against the White Sox.
ANAHEIM, CA

