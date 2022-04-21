Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Belts first homer

When the Dodgers picked up Albert Pujols last season, they had no idea what they were going to get out of him. An aging veteran with no speed and no defensive prowess left leaves a lot to be desired. But the intention was for him to come off of the bench against left-handed pitching, earning the occasional start when the DH was in play.
There are very few among us who expected to see this out of Cody Bellinger at this point. With the horrendous Spring Training that he had right after a terrible 2021 season, Dodgers fans were ready to write him off in this lineup. But instead, Cody is flourishing with the bat.
On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Like it or not, the Dodgers are bringing some big changes to things within the next year. The team announced that they had hired a team to seek out premier sponsorships opportunities this year. Their main goal is apparently to look for a sponsor to get the field naming rights deal as well as someone to take on the uniform patch sponsorship.
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Taylor sits for the first time this season. He hasn't done much at the plate through 12 games, hitting .235/.316/.324. Whit Merrifield moves to center field in Taylor's absence, with Hunter Dozier starting in right and Ryan O'Hearn entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
The New York Yankees have long embraced being the villain. They were never going to change that strategy just because Miguel Cabrera had a chance to get his 3,000th hit on Thursday afternoon. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cabrera came to the plate sitting at 2,999 career hits....
The writing had been on the walls for Matt Beaty for quite some time. As successful as a hitter as he was at the minor league level, the Dodgers never really had the room on their roster to get him reps. Add in the fact that Edwin Rios is basically the power-hitting version of Beaty, and it was clear he wasn’t sticking around for long.
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from a futile offensive performance with a 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves to take the rubber match of their series. L.A. also finished 6-1 on their homestand and took momentum into an off day before beginning a road trip. Tony Gonsolin turned in...
It’s no secret that MLB made an effort to level the playing field this year. When they introduced humidors for baseballs in every stadium, the expectation was that the homerun rate could take a dive. And boy did it. Dodgers fans already know that something is different, watching several deep fly balls fall just short of the outfield walls.
On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Tyler Anderson will start Saturday against the San Diego Padres. Andrew Heaney had been listed as the probable, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to left shoulder discomfort. Roberts said Heaney experienced shoulder soreness after his start against...
At the beginning of the week Freddie Freeman and Kenley Jansen had the opportunity to play against their former team, and now Matt Beaty is getting a chance to do the same during series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Beaty, who was selected by the Dodgers...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It was just a matter of time before Mookie Betts and Max Muncy broke out of season-opening slumps. Betts hit two home runs and Muncy homered and had three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres for the 10th straight time, 6-1 Friday night.
The minor league teams for the Dodgers have been playing for at least two weeks now. Even though it is early let’s take a look at five hitters that are off to a hot start. This list is only for players that have not fulfilled their rookie status in the major leagues so we are excluding players like Kevin Pillar, Zach McKinstry, Jason Martin, and Eddy Alvarez. These are small sample sizes but all of these players are building off of success from last season.
The LA Dodgers are off to a hot start in 2022, playing the part of World Series contender to perfection while winning 9 of their first 12 games. Things are going well for Dave Roberts’ squad, and they’ve jumped out to an early lead in the NL West. It’s only been a couple of weeks since the season got underway, so it’s important for fans to maintain realistic expectations, both positive and negative.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been out since taking a pitch to the hand on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Trout attempted to get out of the way, but to no avail as the pitch hit him square on his left hand. However, the Angels and their fans...
The Dodgers have a history of having some really good personalities in their dugout and clubhouse. That can go back to Juan Uribe, who was always a fun guy to have around, but especially when he wasn’t in the game. Yasiel Puig was a character of his own, whether he was on the field or not.
