Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Belts first homer

The minor league teams for the Dodgers have been playing for at least two weeks now. Even though it is early let’s take a look at five hitters that are off to a hot start. This list is only for players that have not fulfilled their rookie status in the major leagues so we are excluding players like Kevin Pillar, Zach McKinstry, Jason Martin, and Eddy Alvarez. These are small sample sizes but all of these players are building off of success from last season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO