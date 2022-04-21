ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Belts first homer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Braves....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Seeking a Boatload of Money For Field Naming Deal

Like it or not, the Dodgers are bringing some big changes to things within the next year. The team announced that they had hired a team to seek out premier sponsorships opportunities this year. Their main goal is apparently to look for a sponsor to get the field naming rights deal as well as someone to take on the uniform patch sponsorship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Heads to bench

Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Taylor sits for the first time this season. He hasn't done much at the plate through 12 games, hitting .235/.316/.324. Whit Merrifield moves to center field in Taylor's absence, with Hunter Dozier starting in right and Ryan O'Hearn entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
Homer
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Homerun Rates Are Down For a Reason

It’s no secret that MLB made an effort to level the playing field this year. When they introduced humidors for baseballs in every stadium, the expectation was that the homerun rate could take a dive. And boy did it. Dodgers fans already know that something is different, watching several deep fly balls fall just short of the outfield walls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta Braves
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 5 Prospect Hitters Off To A Good Start

The minor league teams for the Dodgers have been playing for at least two weeks now. Even though it is early let’s take a look at five hitters that are off to a hot start. This list is only for players that have not fulfilled their rookie status in the major leagues so we are excluding players like Kevin Pillar, Zach McKinstry, Jason Martin, and Eddy Alvarez. These are small sample sizes but all of these players are building off of success from last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 Dodgers overreactions after 2 weeks of 2022 MLB season

The LA Dodgers are off to a hot start in 2022, playing the part of World Series contender to perfection while winning 9 of their first 12 games. Things are going well for Dave Roberts’ squad, and they’ve jumped out to an early lead in the NL West. It’s only been a couple of weeks since the season got underway, so it’s important for fans to maintain realistic expectations, both positive and negative.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Reveals When He Will Return

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been out since taking a pitch to the hand on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Trout attempted to get out of the way, but to no avail as the pitch hit him square on his left hand. However, the Angels and their fans...
ANAHEIM, CA

