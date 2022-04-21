ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Quick will start Thursday against visiting Chicago, Zach Dooley of the Kings'...

www.cbssports.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Won't return this season

Atkinson (lower body) will miss the final four games of the campaign, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will finish the year having picked up a respectable 23 goals and 50 points through 73 contests. At this point there's no reason to believe that the 32-year-old winger won't be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Still sidelined

Krug (upper body) won't play Saturday against Arizona, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. When asked about Krug's status, coach Craig Berube told reporters "I don't think it makes sense to put him in there tonight the way he is right now. I think he's going to be fine, but again, I don't want to risk a long-term injury." Based on Berube's comments, at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blues hold Krug out until the playoffs get underway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Back at it

Lindholm (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe reports. Lindholm will presumably return to a top-four role following his seven-game absence. He's picked up four helpers through seven contests since joining the Bruins at the trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Here's how injured Bruins fared in return to lineup vs. Rangers

The cavalry has arrived for the Boston Bruins. David Pastrnak, the team's most dynamic offensive player, returned following an eight-game absence while Linus Ullmark made his first start in goal after sitting out three straight games. Hampus Lindholm, Boston's prized acquisition at the NHL trade deadline, was also back after sitting out the team's last seven games.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

RECAP: Kane Nets Lone Goal as Blackhawks Fall to Kings

DeBrincat ties career-high with 76th point of the season in loss. The Blackhawks couldn't hold off the playoff-hopeful LA Kings on Thursday night, falling 4-1 in the back half of a West Coast back-to-back. Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for Chicago in the loss and Collin Delia made 31...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Wild have to find a way to keep Kevin Fiala

The Minnesota Wild have not only become one of the NHL’s best teams, they have become one of its most exciting teams. The past two seasons have seen the Wild score goals like never before in franchise history, and the top line duo of Kirill Kaprizov (their first 100-point player) and Mats Zuccarello gets most of the attention for it. And for good reason. They are exceptional players individually and as a duo, and have helped completely transform the outlook and style of the team.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Converts power-play shot

Vrana registered a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins. Vrana was left all alone for a one-timer from the slot, converting his 13th goal through 23 games. The Czech winger's been shooting with pinpoint accuracy, as 21.6 percent of his shots have brushed twine. A shoulder injury prevented Vrana from playing until March 8, though he's looked rather spry as the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Sneaks in secondary helper

DeKeyser produced an assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins. Aside from the occasional assist and blocked shot -- he's collected 10 and 98 of those respectively -- DeKeyser has failed to put up meaningful stats in his 10th NHL campaign. In all likelihood, the Wings let him walk as an unrestricted free agent this summer.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Facing Rangers

Ullmark (upper body) will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus New York, Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe reports. Ullmark was decent in his last start April 10 against the Capitals, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but he ultimately was stuck with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to pick up his 24th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Rangers team that's won four straight contests.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Massive brawl erupts between Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues [Video]

Let’s flashback to April 22, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings took on the St. Louis Blues in a game that would eventually include a massive brawl. With 81 seconds left in the game, a melee ensued in which six Blues received 75 penalty minutes and five Wings 63 minutes. (Only Slava Kozlov avoided a penalty, although he was part of a dogpile.) Fighting majors went to Martin Lapointe, Jamie Pusher and Bob Rouse for Detroit and Mike Peluso, Ricard Persson and Stephen Leach for St. Louis. Fans threw the usual debris onto the ice and at the bench, and the Wings raised their sticks toward the crowd as security moved in. … The fight fans for both teams might have wanted fizzled. After several skirmishes, Osgood rushed to the aid of Rouse, who was being double-teamed. Somehow, Fuhr became the fourth man in and ended up sitting on Rouse’s back. As linesman Gerard Gauthier restrained Osgood, Fuhr paid him a visit along the end boards. They chatted a bit, Gauthier left for more violent encounters, Fuhr gave Osgood a pat and Fuhr skated to the other end of the rink. … Free Press headline: Roped and tied.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Dahlin's recent production stacks up among NHL's top defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin dropped the two halves of his stick onto the ice as the puck crossed the goal line, then shrugged as he skated toward his teammates to celebrate. Dahlin scored his 12th goal of the season Thursday on a one-timer that snapped his stick in two. The puck slid slowly into the New Jersey net off the skate of Devils forward Dawson Mercer.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings News & Rumors: Anderson, First Line & More

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors, I discuss the update on Mikey Anderson’s injury and the impressive performance of the newly formulated first line. I also preview the final week of play that will round out LA’s 2021-22 regular season. Anderson to Return for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Likely done for the year

Coach Dave Lowry doesn't expect Scheifele (upper body) to return this season, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Assuming he doesn't make an unexpected return in the last week of the season, Scheifele will finish the year with 29 goals and 70 points through 67 contests. Although the Jets have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery, at this point it's probably safe to assume Scheifele will be ready for next season's training camp.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ruled out of last four games

Connauton (leg) won't return this season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Connauton will finish the campaign having collected three points through 39 appearances split between the Panthers and the Flyers. The 32-year-old defender will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY

