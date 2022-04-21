ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oribe's Celeb-Loved Hair Care Products Are On Sale Right Now

Cover picture for the articleIt's not every day that you find cult-favorite, luxury hair care products on sale — let alone ones with an ample celebrity fan base. So, when we see the opportunity for major savings...

shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
StyleCaster

Shoppers See ‘Immediate Results’ With This Wrinkle-Reducing Serum & It’s Part of an Incredible Deal

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Imagine what all of the explorers of centuries past would say if we told them that no, after their life spent searching for the wondrous place, we’ll pass on visiting the Fountain of Youth (because we found a serum that puts in the work for us—and it can be shipped to our homes, tyvm). I assume these sailors wouldn’t be too thrilled, but we are. When it comes to anti-aging, no products do...
marthastewart.com

Mousse, Gel, Serum, or Leave-in Conditioner: Which Product Should You Apply After You Wash Your Hair?

Hair wash routines can be pretty standard: Shampoo, condition, and repeat the next time your strands need a refresh. And while your in-shower routine likely always looks like this (barring the sporadic pre-wash hair mask, that is), what happens after you step out of the shower is often a completely different story. There are a number of after-wash hair products on the market, from mousse and gel to serum and leave-in conditioner, that are specifically designed to work on damp strands. Given all of these options, however, it can be challenging to know which formula is right for you. Ahead, experts explain how every leave-in product works and share which formula is best suited for your hair type.
ETOnline.com

This Vitamin C Serum With Over 60,000 Glowing Reviews Is 33% Off Right Now

Sometimes, things are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale at Amazon. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 60,000 reviews on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts (many of which have before and after pictures).
ETOnline.com

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting: Shop Our Picks

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Mother's Day is all about celebrating the superhero women in our lives. And while it might feel impossible to encapsulate the gratitude we have for our mothers with a single gift, the holiday does pose a great opportunity to spoil her with something really special — and luxurious, no less.
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Friends & Family Sale: The 15 Best Deals Starting at $27

Pause everything that you're doing and get your credit card at the ready, because Coach Outlet is hosting an unmissable Friends & Family sale that features deals of up to 70% off site-wide — plus an additional 15% off already discounted styles. And nope, that's not a typo — the sale is actually just that good.
ETOnline.com

Amazon's 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 — Spring 2022

Spring means it's time for a fresh start with our skincare and beauty routines. If you didn't already know this, Amazon is packed with deals on beauty products to help restore your skin to its natural, glowing glory. And if you haven't experimented with new skincare products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments — all for under $35.
Refinery29

Can Dental Floss Banish Frizzy Hair? I Tried It & Learned A Lot

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Hair is huge on TikTok. The app is...
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
WWD

The 30 Best Body Lotions and Creams for Soft, Smooth Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Regardless of the season, having a reliable go-to body cream as part of your daily routine is one of the most important and nourishing self-care moments you can do for your body. While some may think that because we’re all a little sweatier in the summer, we can skip moisturizing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, especially as we’re likely all shaving a little bit more frequently as well. Whether you...
latest-hairstyles.com

24 Cutest Wispy Bangs on Long Hair to Revamp Your Style

Wispy bangs for long hair are the thinner version of bangs that adds style to longer-length cuts. These are great when wanting to create softness around the face. Both wispy and curtain bangs are all about movement. The key is to create the correct texture to cause the bangs to open up and move off the face.
In Style

The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Eyeliner is a makeup bag staple for a reason: that seemingly simple line traced around your eyes makes a statement. Heck, the use of eyeliner dates as far back as 10,000 BC across Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt where that statement read, the thicker the lines, the higher your status. Thankfully, in today's modern world, finding a quality eyeliner doesn't require a high standing status—or a splurge for that matter. One stroll down the drugstore aisles will reveal dozens of eyeliner options to meet the needs of beauty professionals and first-time liners alike; many of which have also lined the eyes of celebrities like Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, and Sofia Vergara.
Glamour

The Augustinus Bader Hair Oil Is So Good, I Ditched My Conditioner

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're unfamiliar with the Augustinus Bader effect, let me describe it to you now. Put one of these signature blue and gold bottles in front of any beauty editor, and watch actual hearts and shooting stars appear in their eyes. I count myself among the cult of Bader, first getting hooked on its practically mythical moisturizing cream, then embarking on a love affair with its $215 eye cream.
Well+Good

8 Best-Selling Duvets on Amazon That Customers Are Loving Right Now

When it comes to things that can affect your sleep quality, bedding may not be top of mind. But in fact, most people sleep the best in the temperature that falls somewhere between 60°F to 67°F, and the fabric of your duvet (and how much heat it traps) can either make drifting off feel like a dream or a nightmare. Thankfully, the best-selling duvets on Amazon include options to choose from to level up your sleep.
latest-hairstyles.com

22 Awesome Wolf Cuts for Medium-Length Hair

A medium-length wolf cut is a fusion of classic shag and mullet to create a trendier haircut. The cut sits around the shoulders for versatility, allowing women to wear various styles. Layers in this chop result in significant changes. The cut’s perimeter looks sharper, and it can highlight stronger details...
ETOnline.com

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Kate Somerville, NuFace, NARS and More

Spring always brings an exciting opportunity to hit refresh, and for many that means a new beauty regimen to effortlessly transition with the seasons. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, the best spring beauty sales are a perfect place to start. We've combed through all the best beauty deals happening now to find the most exciting markdowns.
In Style

4 Ways to Style Shoulder-Length Hair

If you have shoulder length hair, it can be easy to get caught in a hairstyle-rut. Basically, I'm talking about the tendency to do the same hairstyle over and over again — I'm a culprit and can shamelessly confess that I fall into this category. So let's take a...
