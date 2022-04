Medford, Oregon — In Jackson County, 66 people who had a drug overdose in March were given a second chance. Max’s Mission, a nonprofit organization committed to distributing a medication that reverses an opioid overdose, gave out approximately 350 naloxone kits in Jackson County for the month of March. It was reported that the kits saved 66 individuals from dying by overdose.

