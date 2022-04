The six of us served as Idaho attorney general from 1971 to 2003, a total of 32 years. It is an important state office, but Idahoans are often in the dark as to what the attorney general is supposed to do. Although the AG runs on a partisan ticket, voters may not know that his […] The post Keeping the state on firm legal ground isn’t headline-grabbing, but it’s essential to Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO