ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville mayor says SpaceX is ‘our largest private employer’

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5ICW_0fGCtL5q00
Local News

Among the highlights from Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez’s “State of the City: Crossroads Edition” address Thursday at the Brownsville Events Center was a brief tally of SpaceX’s economic impact on the city.

The mayor reported that the company’s Starbase complex at Boca Chica has become “our largest private employer” with 1,600 employees, 71 percent of them from the Rio Grande Valley, and has established a substantial footprint within the city limits for various operations.

SpaceX last year signed a lease agreement on a 46,000-square-foot building at the Brownsville Aerospace Industrial Park at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport and spent around $500,000 renovating and upgrading the structure.

“A recent economic impact study showed that SpaceX invested $430 million in operations, including payroll, construction and capital improvements, in Cameron County alone last year,” Mendez said. “This year they’re projecting to add $885 million in gross economic output for Cameron County as well as continued job growth. Those are definitely some out-of-this-world numbers.”

The mayor also announced that the former Majestic Theater at 1002 E. Elizabeth St. downtown is now under contract with the Mitte Foundation, which intends to renovate the building, constructed in 1949, put it back into service and “make it another crown jewel for our downtown.”

“It’s going to be great, so hopefully we’ll hear about that next year,” Mendez said.

The Mitte Foundation’s Buena Vida Cultural Park project on East 7th Street is also nearing completion, representing multi-million-dollar investment by the foundation, he said, thanking the foundation and the Mitte family for their investment and commitment to making Brownsville a better place.

Also downtown, the former H-E-B at 924 E. Elizabeth St. is under contract to a private individual, Mendez said, but offered no specifics.

Editor’s note: The headline was corrected to reflect the statement from the mayor.

Comments / 4

Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville holds State of the City: Crossroads Edition

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held their second annual Brownsville State of the City: Crossroads Edition. The in-person event was put on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19, but the chamber’s President and CEO, Esmeralda Villarreal said it was good to be back. “There’s nothing that’s stopping the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville mayor highlights progress

The state of the city is stronger than it’s ever been, according to Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez, who delivered his “State of the City: Crossroads Edition” to a full house Thursday at the Brownsville Events Center, an event hosted by the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and city of Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Brownsville, TX
Business
Cameron County, TX
Business
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Starbase#The Mitte Foundation
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Texas DPS institutes waistline requirements for officers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Even as US waistlines have been expanding for years, Texas DPS Troopers have new incentives to stay trim: they could lose pay, promotions - even their jobs."It's the physical portion and the appearance portion," said Richard Jankovsky, President of the DPS Officers Association, of the agency's "Health, Physical Fitness and Command Presence Policy."  "And I believe that the belly measurement portion is about vanity."Jankovsky says the association is fully supportive of fitness standards. But now in addition to passing physical fitness tests twice a year, DPS troopers' waistlines must also measure up. For men, waists larger...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Census Bureau: Texas counties saw greatest population growth last year

(The Center Square) – Texas counties and metro areas ranked among the top in the U.S. for population growth last year, a new U.S. Census Bureau analysis reveals. While California's largest cities lost population, Houston and Dallas were the top 1 and 3 growing counties in the nation. From...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

More Cubans immigrating to US by crossing into Texas from Mexico

MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - U.S. border authorities encountered Cubans almost 32,400 times in March, according to figures recently released. That was roughly double the number in February and five times the number in October.The increase coincided with Nicaragua's decision starting in November to stop requiring visas for Cubans to promote tourism after other countries, such as Panama and the Dominican Republic, began mandating them.After flying to Nicaragua, Cubans travel by land to remote stretches of the U.S. border with Mexico - mainly in Del Rio, Texas and Yuma, Arizona - and generally turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents.The Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
2K+
Followers
68
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy