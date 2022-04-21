ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Man charged in $4.8M health insurance fraud scheme

By Vivian Muniz
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFAsw_0fGCspEv00

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with wire fraud after investigators say he gained over $4.8 million in a health insurance company’s scheme.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Sergey Duman, 45, of Las Vegas, Nevada, participated in a scheme to defraud private health insurance companies in the US, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania between January and June 2020.

Victims of deadly I-81 pileup identified

Investigators stated Duman purchased telemedicine company Cedar Care Pharmacy in Allentown, in January 2020, and regularly submitted prescriptions that had been written without the knowledge of the listed patient.

According to authorities, Cedar Care Pharmacy then fraudulently submitted private insurance and Medicaid claims for the prescriptions, even though the pharmacy never provided the prescribed medications to the patients.

Officials say the total amount of the fraudulent claims exceeds $4.8 million.

Dunman has been charged with wire fraud. He faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurance#Insurance Fraud#Wire Fraud#Public Safety#Cedar Care Pharmacy#Medicaid#Nexstar Media Inc#Wetm
pymnts

NY Doctor Charged in $10M Medicare Fraud

A doctor in New York state has been indicted in an alleged $10 million Medicare/Medicaid fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday (April 21). According to a Justice Department news release, Elemer Raffai, 56, of Rome, is accused of signing prescriptions and order forms using telemedicine services to procure durable medical equipment (DME) that was not medically necessary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Tax Evasion

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Devon Buck, age 33, of Cogan Station, Pennsylvania, was charged on April 20th in a one-count criminal Information with attempting to evade income taxes. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus,...
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy