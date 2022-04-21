ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Citizen Science

chesapeakefamily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizen science volunteers are often essential participants in monitoring and collecting data, and being observers for the many different habitats and species that scientists are studying. Participation in studies allows volunteers the opportunity to learn more...

www.chesapeakefamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Scientists flood woodland to research ‘ghost forests’

In low-lying spots bordering the Chesapeake Bay, it’s easy to spot the dead trees, leafless and shorn of limbs. These “ghost forests,” their gray trunks pointing skyward from a marsh or open water, bear mute witness to the creeping inundation of coastal land as the sea level rises. The switch from lush green forest to […] The post Scientists flood woodland to research ‘ghost forests’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WILDLIFE
Washington Examiner

Environmentalists' goal is climate indoctrination, not education

Shortly after the first Earth Day in 1970, radical environmentalists began making bold and nonsensical predictions about just how long our planet would survive. Harvard biologist George Wald, for example, estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” The New York Times editorial board warned that unless we put an end to pollution and started conserving resources, humanity as we knew it would face “possible extinction.” And Denis Hayes, one of the scientists behind the creation of Earth Day, declared that “it is already too late to avoid [a] mass starvation” that would kill millions of people globally within the next several decades.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Climate change linked to fewer bugs, study finds

The insects that keep the world running by pollinating plants and supporting food chains face grave risks, a new study has found. The combination of climate change and heavy agriculture is having a profound impact on the abundance and diversity of insects, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Vice

Scientists Predict that Humanity Could Harness Earth's Energy by 2371

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Earth Day 2022: 60 Minutes revisits climate change reporting archive

This Earth Day, many around the world are beginning to shed their masks for spring, in the hopes of being able to celebrate a hopefully better, brighter and safer planet. To mark this Earth Day, 60 Minutes looked back at some of the climate change stories we have reported over the years. We begin in February 2006, and a report we called, "Global Warning!"
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

How much has Earth Day cost us?

Rachel Carson died before the first Earth Day in 1970, but her book Silent Spring is widely acknowledged to have inspired the modern environmental movement that pushed for its creation. Carson did not actually call for an end to all use of the pesticide DDT, but the movement she spawned definitely caused the decline of DDT use in fighting malaria — a policy that has led to the deaths of millions worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Birds#Citizen Scientists#Climate Change
CBS Baltimore

National Aquarium Pledges To Reach Net-Zero Emissions By 2035

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium on Friday pledged to curb its greenhouse gas emissions, reaching net-zero by 2035, as part of its larger plan to combat climate change. Along with greener operations, the aquarium’s Conservation Action Plan includes initiatives to remove plastics and other litter from the Inner Harbor, restore wildlife habitats and provide educational programs on the ocean and climate science. “Committing to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is a necessary step in helping the National Aquarium fulfill its Conservation Action Plan,” said Jennifer Driban, senior vice president and chief mission officer of the National Aquarium. “While the tasks ahead...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

This Earth Day, one book presents global warming and climate justice as inseparable

On this Earth Day, it's still an open question to what degree our planet will remain habitable in the coming years. To increase chances that it will, it's critical to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy internationally, and on the individual level for each of us to reduce carbon emissions stemming from individual habits. These are among the main takeaway messages from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on April 4.
ENVIRONMENT
Urban Milwaukee

Why Earth Day Still Matters

When Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin launched Earth Day in 1970, positive response was overwhelming. Twenty million people – 10 per cent of the U.S. population — participated. But it also drew fire from both ends of the political spectrum. The far-right John Birch Society accused Nelson of...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Climate scientists and activists recommended reading lists

The climate crisis is, in essence, a colossal, knotty problem that will take all of humanity’s innovation and ingenuity to untangle. And where better to start fomenting on the dazzling numbers of ideas and plans that will be needed than with an inspiring pile of books.To mark Earth Day this Friday, scientists, global policy leaders and climate activists have shared with The Independent their go-to books in honor of Earth Day - and why they matter so much.Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University Centre for Sustainability StudiesReading Emma Loewe’s Return To Nature is an antidote to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

A renowned environmentalist says we're understanding forests all wrong

The term "trillion trees" has recently entered the public lexicon — a political shorthand for the policy proposal to literally plant 1 trillion trees across the planet to solve climate change. While this seemingly audacious idea has some sincere proponents, English science writer and environmentalist Fred Pearce isn't sold. Certainly, Pearce isn't anti-tree; quite the opposite, as his new book, "A Trillion Trees: Restoring Our Forests by Trusting in Nature," is a wondrous guide through the world's many magnificent forests, from Nigeria to Ecuador.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Today is Earth Day: Here are 5+ things you can do to help our planet

Earthrise 1: Historic image remastered. NASA, Apollo 8 Crew, Bill Anders; Processing and License: Jim Weigang. The campaign encourages everyone to "Invest In Our Planet" this year. While many environmental protection goals have remained consistent throughout the years, this year's theme is all about “accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to activate everyone – governments, citizens, and businesses – to do their part. Everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable.”
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Potential negative effects of ocean afforestation on offshore ecosystems

Our scientific understanding of climate change makes clear the necessity for both emission reduction and carbon dioxide removal (CDR). The ocean with its large surface area, great depths and long coastlines is central to developing CDR approaches commensurate with the scale needed to limit warming to below 2"‰Â°C. Many proposed marine CDR approaches rely on spatial upscaling along with enhancement and/or acceleration of the rates of naturally occurring processes. One such approach is 'ocean afforestation', which involves offshore transport and concurrent growth of nearshore macroalgae (seaweed), followed by their export into the deep ocean. The purposeful occupation for months of open ocean waters by macroalgae, which do not naturally occur there, will probably affect offshore ecosystems through a range of biological threats, including altered ocean chemistry and changed microbial physiology and ecology. Here, we present model simulations of ocean afforestation and link these to lessons from other examples of offshore dispersal, including rafting plastic debris, and discuss the ramifications for offshore ecosystems. We explore what additional metrics are required to assess the ecological implications of this proposed CDR. In our opinion, these ecological metrics must have equal weight to CDR capacity in the development of initial trials, pilot studies and potential licensing.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

Earth Day 2022: 3 amazing projects that are tackling climate change with trees

950 million hectares of new forests will be needed to help arrest climate change, according to IPCC data. To mark Earth Day 2022, we highlight three projects tackling climate change with tree-based solutions. From investing in trees and pop-up urban forests, to mapping them by satellite. “Human-induced climate change is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Zoo to receive Queen’s Award for conservation achievements

Marwell Wildlife is to receive the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development at a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.The award recognise the charity’s achievements in biodiversity conservation, education and sustainability since it was established in 1972.Among the successes highlighted by the award, to be presented in July, is the reintroduction of the scimitar-horned oryx, which was extinct in the wild, to its natural range in Tunisia, solely from captive-bred stock.It is also commended for its Energy for Life: Tropical House, which is powered using animal waste from the 140-acre wildlife park in Hampshire.Marwell’s director of...
ANIMALS
Inc.com

For Earth Day Innovation, Businesses are Thinking About Circles

Earth Day 2022 is a good time to look at the ways businesses are stepping up to the challenge of climate change. Here are three big areas that are having a significant and growing impact on reducing harmful emissions and protecting the environment. 1. The Circular Economy Goes Mainstream. The...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy