ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Exeter without Alex Hartridge as they bid to take a step closer to promotion

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLylc_0fGCrngU00

Exeter will be without defender Alex Hartridge as they attempt to take a step closer to promotion from League Two at home to Rochdale on Saturday.

A scan has confirmed Hartridge tore a hamstring during the 2-0 win over Colchester on Good Friday and is unlikely to play again this season. The fit-again Jonathan Grounds and Cheick Diabate, who started at Tranmere on Monday, are vying for a starting place.

Striker Sam Nombe is back in training after recovering from his own hamstring problem, although Saturday’s game may come too soon for him.

Midfielder Harry Kite has also returned to the fold after a groin injury, but manager Matt Taylor will assess both before naming his team.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale could opt for change after seeing his half-time reshuffle inspire his side to a fightback victory over Hartlepool on Monday.

Stockdale replaced Corey O’Keeffe with Abraham Odoh to allow Eoghan O’Connell to drop from midfield into the back three after being unhappy with his side’s first-half display, although it was O’Connell who strode forward to smash home a stoppage-time winner.

Defender Max Taylor was used as a late substitute on his return from an ankle injury, while there was also a seat on the bench once again for striker Josh Andrews following his recovery from illness.

However, midfielder Liam Kelly was missing once again, while George Broadbent has joined James Ball and Tahvon Campbell on the casualty list.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Taylor pays tribute to Exeter after win leaves them on brink on promotion

Exeter manager Matt Taylor paid tribute to his players as they moved to within one win of promotion to League One with a 2-0 victory over Rochdale at St James Park. After a nervy start, Tim Dieng guided an Archie Collins free-kick into the net for the opening goal before Matt Jay’s diving header sealed the win and left the Grecians on the brink of a return to the third tier for the first time in 10 years.
SPORTS
newschain

Exeter on verge of promotion after overcoming slow start to see off Rochdale

Exeter stand on the verge of a return to League One for the first time in 10 years after they overcame a slow start to beat Rochdale 2-0 at St James Park. Rochdale started the better of the two teams and Cameron Dawson made a superb save with his feet to deny former Grecian Jimmy Keohane before he made an even better one moments later to again deny Keohane.
SPORTS
newschain

Northampton move into automatic promotion places with win at Leyton Orient

Northampton moved into the automatic promotion places with a 4-2 away win at Leyton Orient. Mitch Pinnock opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he rifled home an unstoppable 20-yard shot and the Cobblers doubled their lead on 32 minutes when John Guthrie scored from close range after his initial effort had hit the upright.
SOCCER
The Independent

England captaincy favourite Ben Stokes steps up rehab from injury

England captaincy favourite Ben Stokes has stepped up his rehabilitation from a knee injury, bowling in the nets at Durham during his latest training session.Stokes, who is widely tipped to succeed Joe Root as Test skipper, had scans after returning from last month’s tour of the West Indies with a painful left knee and has been targeting a return to county action next month to tune up for the start of the international campaign on June 2.The 30-year-old reported back for net practice at Emirates Riverside on Tuesday and has spent the last four days batting outdoors. Overseen by coach...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eoghan O'connell
Person
Sam Nombe
Person
Jonathan Grounds
Person
Corey O'keeffe
Person
Alex Hartridge
Person
Robbie Stockdale
Person
Harry Kite
Person
Tahvon Campbell
newschain

Phil Brown delight as Barrow secure Football League status

Phil Brown spoke of his delight after seeing Barrow secure their Football League status before warning their upcoming opponents not to expect an easy ride against the newly-safe Bluebirds. Barrow’s 1-0 win over play-off hopefuls Sutton means they are safe from the drop with Oldham joining Scunthorpe in going down....
SPORTS
newschain

Alex Morris praises Crewe players for resilient response to relegation

Alex Morris lavished praise on Crewe’s players for the tireless effort they have showed since he was placed in caretaker charge. Former academy coach Morris’ claims on the permanent job at Gresty Road have been enhanced by three battling performances, the most recent Saturday’s late comeback to secure a point from a 2-2 draw with Ipswich thanks to Tommy Lowery’s thumping 86th-minute strike.
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Warne delighted as Rotherham keep promotion in their own hands

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is pleased his side have their destiny in their own hands after they rallied to beat Oxford 2-1. Dan Barlaser went from villain to hero when he stroked home the second-half winner from the penalty spot, having earlier scored an own goal. It ensured the second-placed...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Defending champion Selby knocked out of World Championships by Yan

Defending champion Mark Selby crashed out of the World Snooker Championship after losing his second round match to China’s Yan Bingtao. The pair made history by engaging in the longest frame in Crucible history - lasting 85 minutes and 22 seconds - in the 22nd frame before a nerveless 112 break by Yan secured a 13-10 victory.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#League Two#Colchester On Good#Tranmere#Rochdale
newschain

Solihull keep up promotion hunt with win over struggling Aldershot

Solihull returned to winning ways as goals from Joe Sbarra and Danny Newton earned the promotion-chasers a 2-1 home victory over strugglers Aldershot. Five days on from their loss at National League leaders Stockport that had ended a seven-game unbeaten run featuring five wins, Neal Ardley’s Moors took the lead courtesy of Sbarra’s finish in the 37th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Jon Brady has eyes on the prize as Northampton move into top three

Jon Brady hailed another step towards promotion as Northampton moved into the top three in League Two with a 4-2 away win at Leyton Orient. A first-half goal-fest saw Mitch Pinnock, John Guthrie and Joshua Felix-Eppiah open up a three-goal advantage before Theo Archibald replied for the home side. Felix-Eppiah...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Andy Garner pleased to see Lucas Akins get off the mark for Mansfield

Mansfield’s first-team coach Andy Garner was delighted to see forward Lucas Akins finally grab his first goal for the club in the crucial 2-0 home win over Crawley. The promotion-chasing Stags desperately needed the win after back-to-back defeats and Akins netted the all-important second goal after 72 minutes, shortly after a second yellow card for James Tilley had left in-form Crawley with 10 men.
SOCCER
newschain

Dagenham send King’s Lynn closer to relegation after late equaliser

King’s Lynn’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League suffered a huge blow after Paul McCallum’s stoppage-time strike rescued Dagenham a 1-1 draw. The cruel equaliser left the Linnets seven points from safety with three games remaining, with the Daggers four points off the play-off spots.
SOCCER
newschain

MK Dons keep pressure on Rotherham with win over Morecambe

Harry Darling and Daniel Harvie struck either side of half-time to hand automatic-promotion chasing MK Dons a 2-0 win over Morecambe at Stadium MK. The Dons are level on points with Rotherham in League One, sitting third on goal difference, but have played one game more. Darling opened the scoring...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy