Wisconsin State

Wisconsinites Encouraged to Celebrate Earth Day Tomorrow

By Jason Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 52nd celebration of Earth Day is tomorrow and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has some tips on how locals can take part in the holiday. Volunteering for Work Play Earth Day is one way the DNR says Wisconsinites can...

Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 108

Have You Heard About This Haunted Street In Wisconsin?

We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt. Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No Mow May creates buzz across Wisconsin

VERONA, Wis. — It’s a movement that’s taking hold across Wisconsin. As the greenery starts to emerge around the state this spring, some folks are content to let it grow. And grow. And grow. No Mow May is a practice that got attention across the nation when it started in Appleton in 2020. Residents were allowed to simply let their...
VERONA, WI
Gaylord Nelson
WausauPilot

Wild birds of Wisconsin on next ‘Route 51’

Wausau – Wisconsin is home to more than 300 species of birds and thousands of birding enthusiasts. By mid-April, early migrants, such as ducks and geese, are passing through the state, with songbirds soon to follow. At 10 a.m. April 22, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes professional ornithologist...
WAUSAU, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Home For Sale Has Epic Silo Guest House

This takes sky-high to a whole new level! A Wisconsin home for sale has a guest house loft area like none other. There have been many strange real estate postings lately. For instance, I recently learned about a real estate listing for a mini castle home in Wisconsin. While it obviously isn't a real castle, the outside looks like one AND the inside has all the features you'd ever want in a castle as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Evers creates new office of environmental justice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed an executive order creating a new office of environmental justice, announcing the move on Earth Day. Republicans last year removed the office from Evers’ proposed budget. But the Democrat up for reelection this November got around them by creating it through an executive order.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Locust Point Residents Raise Money For Man With Leukemia Diagnosis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Locust Point neighborhood is coming together to help one of their own—a community fixture who quit his job to devote himself to dogs. Joe Matthiesen is a regular sight in the neighborhood. He pursues his passion for pups by walking dogs as a full-time job. But a Leukemia diagnosis has sidelined him from his regular rounds and left him in need of help. So on Sunday, neighbors met to launch a fundraiser for his benefit.   “[He] would take care of our friends, would take care of our family,” one man said. “As you can see, the neighborhood has come together in support of Joe. He’s an amazing individual. Selfless and just a wonderful person. So this is the least we can do for him.” Neighbors told WJZ that Matthiesen is about to go through a second round of therapy. They want to make sure he can focus on beating the disease and not his bills.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 1,000 cases confirmed for 2nd day, rate of positive tests rises

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There’s a saying that once is chance, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a pattern. Wisconsin’s sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday was not chance. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported over 1,300 new cases (1,310) a day after receiving 1,585 positive tests. This is the first time since the week of February 13 that the state had two consecutive days with more than 1,000 confirmed cases. Two counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area did not report new cases. Six reported new cases in double digits and the other 12 had single-digit increases.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin tenant eviction records: How long should they be retained?

MILWAUKEE - Lawyers who represent the poorest in Milwaukee are pushing to have most eviction cases dropped from public record after one year. Right now, eviction records are retained by the court system for 20 years. In March, Legal Action of Wisconsin filed a Rules Petition with the Wisconsin Supreme...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee River Could Become A Salmon Spawning Hub

The athletes using the Milwaukee Rowing Club facility along N. Commerce St. could soon be racing more than just other boats. The city’s redevelopment authority, which owns the rowing club facility, approved a lease Tuesday to allow a charitable sport fishing group to seasonally install pens alongside the docks in the spring so that salmon and trout could be released into the Milwaukee River.
MILWAUKEE, WI

