Fire Destroys Historic Building in Seymour

Heavy smoke pushes from historic downtown Seymour building.Great Hill Hose Company (Seymour, CT Fire Department) SEYMOUR, CT - At approximately 2:15 pm on Wednesday April 20, the Seymour Fire Department received multiple calls for a structure fire on Bank Street in the downtown area. Responding companies could see smoke showing from a distance. First units on scene found heavy smoke showing from a 1-story commercial strip mall whose address was later found to be 141 Main Street. Members made and aggressive interior attack, but were soon forced to take an exterior defensive stance due to the travel of fire in the cockloft space above the business. The fire raged for several hours and would escalate to a 3rd alarm before being put under control. Several aerial streams, deck guns, and large diameter hose would be utilized throughout the day. Approximately 150 firefighters would operate on the scene from several local towns. Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, and Oxford responded to the scene mutual aid, while several other towns would man Seymour fire houses and provide coverage for the depleted city. According to Seymour’s Great Hill Hose Company, 2 firefighters sustained minor injuries and one tenant had to be evaluated. In all, the building is a total loss and 5 businesses were displaced due to the fire. Several resident were also displaced from a nearby apartment building.

SEYMOUR, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO