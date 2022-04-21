ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire Destroys Historic Building in Seymour

By Stephen Krauchick
DoingItLocal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday April 20, 2022 at approximately 1416 hours, the Seymour Fire Department was dispatched to 4 Bank Street for the reported structure fire. Crews responded and arrived on scene within minutes. Initial interior attack crews were met with heavy fire conditions and...

