Four fire departments responded to the report of a residential fire in the Town of Seneca Falls on Friday. Seneca Falls Police report they, along with fire crews from Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Fayette, and Aurelius, went to Ovid Street just before 5:00pm where they found the fire had been contained to the kitchen and put out. The street was closed for approximately 35 minutes while the crews worked.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO