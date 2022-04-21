First female referee for Asian CL game, Melbourne City wins

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Liverpool will look to trim the deficit to Premier League leader Manchester City back down to one point by beating Everton in a Merseyside derby between teams at opposite ends of the standings. City’s 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday put the pressure back on Liverpool, which hasn’t lost in the league in 2022. Everton is battling relegation and seeking to avoid a first year out of the top flight since the 1953-54 campaign. Everton is a point above the bottom three but could be in it by kickoff at Anfield, with third-to-last Burnley hosting Wolverhampton a couple of hours earlier. Chelsea will try to tighten its grip on third place with a win over West Ham, while Brighton-Southampton is the other game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO