The Cleveland Guardians fell to the Yankees in an ugly series. The Cleveland Guardians’ trip to the Bronx was an ugly one for every reason imaginable. Yes, the events of the end of Game 2 are very fresh in our minds, and that was a horrid moment. The Yankees fans should be ashamed of themselves and while many are, not all of them are. Yet, the play on the field in Game 3 might have been truly the most disappointing thing.

BRONX, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO