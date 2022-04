Patty Ice and Mr. X. Sounds like an act in the French Quarter Festival. But no group belting out tunes in the Vieux Carré this weekend was a bigger hit than the Zurich Classic of New Orleans winning duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The only thing that’s hard to figure out is whether this win was bigger for them or the tournament itself.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO