Limestone County, AL

Two arrested after breaking into multiple businesses

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are accused of stealing tools and batteries from businesses along Highway 72 in Limestone County.

28-year-old Byron Eugene Olson and 25-year-old Andrue Josiff Olson have both been arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received a call on Sunday from a business in the 15,000-block of Hwy 72. The report said several batteries and tools had been stolen and a vehicle was broken into.

On Monday, another caller reported a business in the 17,000-block of Hwy 72 had also been targeted, according to LCSO. They added investigators saw a suspicious vehicle on their way to the business and called dispatch to have someone check it out.

Investigators reviewed security footage and said they believed the two crimes were related and that the suspicious vehicle could have played a part.

    Byron Eugene Olson
    Andrue Josiff Olson
Both Olsons were identified as suspects, the suspicious vehicle was found at their home along with stolen items from both crimes, according to officials. There is a potential for more charges to be filed against the two.

Both were taken to the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

