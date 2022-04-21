Killen man killed in Wednesday night crash
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Killen man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County Wednesday night.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jeremy E. Britnell, 44, was driving on Alabama 64 about 15 miles north of Killen around 11:15 p.m. on April 20. Officials said his car left the road, flipped over and hit a tree.
Britnell was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA officials said they continue to investigate the crash.
