Killen man killed in Wednesday night crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Killen man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County Wednesday night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jeremy E. Britnell, 44, was driving on Alabama 64 about 15 miles north of Killen around 11:15 p.m. on April 20. Officials said his car left the road, flipped over and hit a tree.

Britnell was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA officials said they continue to investigate the crash.

