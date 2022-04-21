ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Woman Shot While Sitting in Her Car in Chelsea

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot while getting into her car in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the area of Washington Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., police said. The 68-year-old woman told police she was getting into her car when she was shot. She tried to...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

One man dead, woman injured after double shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police are investigating an attempted murder where the man took his own life after trying to shoot his wife. It happened on Lawrence Ave in Dorchester overnight. “I was in the house and I heard the shots,” said one neighbor. “I was just watching tv in my front room and I could hear commotion outside And I could see police and ambulance. And they were bringing a woman on the stretcher,” said another man.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen girls charged with beating woman in Downtown Crossing over hairstyle

BOSTON — Five young teenage girls are facing charges in the brutal beating of a young woman in Downtown Crossing. According to a police report, the juveniles pounced on the victim after making a comment about her hairstyle. The attackers reportedly called the victim “white [expletive] with braids” and told her she could not wear her hair in the style because she was “not Black.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dorchester Man Dead, Woman Injured in Attempted Murder-Suicide: Investigators

A man is dead and his wife is hospitalized following a double shooting just after midnight Friday in what authorities believe was an attempted murder-suicide in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Boston police responded to a Lawrence Avenue home around 12:11 a.m. where they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
Chelsea, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Revere, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marlborough police search for missing teenager

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Police say Lillian Campbell, 16, is in the company of a 20-year-old man. They traveled out of state and may have been in the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area the evening of Friday, April 15, according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Acura
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Massachusetts

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. The Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County said in a report on Monday, April 18, that Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. Police said they might have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Man Accused Of Peeping Through Children’s Window In Dracut Arraigned

DRACUT (CBS) – The man accused of peeping into the bedroom of two young girls appeared in court Wednesday. Ronald Carignant, Jr., was arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. In early April, the girls’ mother said she found a strange man peering through the window of her daughters’ bedroom early Monday morning. She woke up to her young daughters screaming in their apartment on Skyline Drive. When she ran into the room, she says she saw a man outside looking in through the ground-level window. Her daughters are 2 and 5 years old. A neighbor who was outside with her dog saw the man and called the police. Police said that when Carignant was confronted by the neighbor, he ran into the bushes and allegedly lied about why he was there. Carignant has denied the charges.
DRACUT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy