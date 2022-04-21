Woman Shot While Sitting in Her Car in Chelsea

DRACUT (CBS) – The man accused of peeping into the bedroom of two young girls appeared in court Wednesday. Ronald Carignant, Jr., was arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. In early April, the girls’ mother said she found a strange man peering through the window of her daughters’ bedroom early Monday morning. She woke up to her young daughters screaming in their apartment on Skyline Drive. When she ran into the room, she says she saw a man outside looking in through the ground-level window. Her daughters are 2 and 5 years old. A neighbor who was outside with her dog saw the man and called the police. Police said that when Carignant was confronted by the neighbor, he ran into the bushes and allegedly lied about why he was there. Carignant has denied the charges.

DRACUT, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO