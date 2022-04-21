ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Inside the rise of human composting and other green burial practices

Cover picture for the articleEverybody’s going to die. That’s a fact of life. And there’s one thing everybody who dies has in common: We all got bodies. And when we die, something needs to happen with them. Most of the time, this involves cremating or embalming and burying — processes that tend to emit a...

